Khloe Kardashian’s Family ‘Know They Have To Accept’ Tristan Thompson, Are Thrilled She’s Back In L.A.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back in L.A. for the summer, and the reality star’s famous family couldn’t be happier to have her and her newborn daughter, True, back in California. However, with the couple’s return there is some tension.

According to a June 20 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship hasn’t been easy over the past few months. Back in April, just days before Khloe gave birth to baby True, Tristan was busted cheating on his pregnant girlfriend when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple women surfaced online. Of course, the Kardashian family was furious about the betrayal.

However, Khloe Kardashian decided to stay in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson and work on their relationship. Now, the couple are on the mend and ready to get back to life in L.A., which means the Kardashian/Jenner family will be seeing a lot of Tristan in the upcoming weeks. However, they’re all ready to move on from the scandal, and embrace Khloe being back home.

“They’re so happy to have her home,” one insider says of Khloe’s return. Of course, with Khloe comes Tristan, and the family is reportedly being supportive of the relationship.

“Tristan is a part of Khloe’s life. They are together, so he will be there. They’re continuing to work on their relationship. [The family] know that in order to have Khloe back in their lives, they have to accept him. They’ll support Khloe in whatever she chooses.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson have spoken out publicly about the cheating scandal. However, sources claim that the subject will be discussed on the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, much to Thompson’s dismay.

“They always discuss real life things on the show. They’ve never ignored a topic. It will definitely be brought up, but they don’t know how much. They can film hours about it, but in the end, Khloe is one of the executive producers and will have final say on what actually makes air,” an insider dished on the situation.

Since returning to L.A., Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been spotted having dinner at Nobu, partying with Kendall Jenner and her new boyfriend, Ben Simmons, at The Peppermint Club, and hitting up a McDonald’s drive thru together. It looks like the pair are making the most out of their summer, and are ready for a fresh start.