Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Were Not Afraid To Get Handsy At Their First Joint Royal Ascot

The couple celebrates one month of marriage.

Yesterday, June 19, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave their first official debut as a pair at the Royal Ascot, also celebrating their one month anniversary as a married couple.

In the month since the massive wedding festivities, Markle has clearly taken a no-holds-barred approach to fully immersing herself in the lifestyle of a member of the Royal family now.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have maintained quite a low profile, keeping the events that followed their ceremony, as well as the terms of their honeymoon more private. However, the pair seemed inseparable in front of the cameras yesterday at the festivities.

Although they sat directly across from one another when they entered on a horse-drawn carriage, it was hard to miss them consistently holding hands or linking arms throughout the remainder of the event.

The newly-minted couple walked hand-in-hand across the field amongst other attendees, with the Duchess held close to her husband’s arm while they mingled with the crowd. She was also seen putting her hand on her husband’s back a few times, another frequent display of affection.

Hand-holding and back rubs are commonplace actions for the Duke and Duchess by now, who have proven to disregard common ideologies that Royals do not show public displays of affection.

The pair has been acting in this nature since their first public appearance in December.

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton are a bit more restrained when it comes to PDA.

The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge usually steer clear of public affection when they are participating in official engagements. This mantra was solidified when the world saw their toned-down body language at the couple’s first Royal Ascot together back in 2016.

Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

While showing affection publicly is not technically banned in the Royal family, William and Kate’s approach to it may have something to do with the Prince’s position in the hierarchy.

The Duke of Cambridge is currently third in line for the crown, and there is a very good chance that he will see that throne in his life, meaning the pair could be trying to just maintain an overall more professional image.

Aside from her first Ascot, the Dutchess of Sussex, only a few days ago, shared her first public engagement with Queen Elizabeth in Cheshire. The Queen has actively been coaching the newest Royal the proper etiquette of the family, as well as sharing some quality bonding time with her granddaughter-in-law.