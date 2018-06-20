Elon Musk Retweets Video That Shows True Size Of SpaceX Rockets

Ever wondered how SpaceX's Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy, and BFR look next to the Statue of Liberty? Check it out in this mind-blowing YouTube video.

The giant rockets designed by SpaceX are truly a sight to behold. And while you’ve probably seen them in different launch footage or watched them touch down on some SpaceX drone ship stationed on the ocean, you may not realize just how big they really are.

Luckily, the guys behind the “Corridor Crew” YouTube channel have released a video that puts things into perspective, revealing the staggering size of the rockets built by SpaceX.

Uploaded on June 19, the video (available above) uses stunning visual effects (VFX) to capture the true size of SpaceX’s Falcon 9, Heavy Falcon, and Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), reports Inverse.

“Rockets are big, but no one seems to really know just how big these rockets are,” VFX artist Wren Weichman says in the beginning of the video.

“And that’s because anytime we’re shown these rockets, they’re always […] by themselves, or flying through the air, or next to a big building, or even on a big boat,” Weichman points out.

To create some visual context and unveil how the SpaceX rockets would look in real-life situations, the video places them in everyday locations, such as right in the middle of traffic or next to the Statue of Liberty.

According to Weichman, the newly-released video shows us “what you’ll never get to see in real life” and puts the three SpaceX rockets “in everyday places” to help us “gain a better appreciation of the scale” that the Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy, and the BFR really have.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk seemed to be pleased with the result, judging by the fact that he took time to share the “Corridor Crew” video on Twitter earlier today.

Absolute fun to see Falcons and BFRs obstructing traffic and photobombing the Statue of Liberty! pic.twitter.com/sfy3lOy1wb — Just A. Tinker (@John_Gardi) June 19, 2018

While the billionaire tech mogul described the VFX video as “cool,” astronomer and popular science blogger Phil Plait thought it was “amazing.”

“The SF/X are really, really good. I’ve been to the SpaceX factory twice and have seen the landing leg on the main floor and the booster outside. They’re WAY bigger than you’d think,” Plait wrote on Twitter.

As Weichman explains, the special effects were made using 3D models created by Reese Wilson, which help the viewers get an accurate sense of the grand proportions of the SpaceX rockets.

For instance, the Falcon 9 that the private space company uses for its commercial contracts with NASA is 230 feet tall and 12 feet wide, with a mass of 1.2 million pounds.

Meanwhile, the Falcon Heavy — the world’s most powerful rocket, launched in February on its first test mission, as reported by the Inquisitr — is significantly wider, since its first stage basically consists of three Falcon 9 rockets strapped together. While maintaining the same height as the Falcon 9, the Falcon Heavy has a 40-foot diameter and a triple mass of 3.1 million pounds.

But the icing on the spaceflight cake is undoubtedly the BFR, SpaceX’s prized human-ferrying rocket designed to take astronauts to Mars as early as 2024, the Inquisitr previously reported. Once it’s completed, the BFR will dwarf all the other rockets with its overwhelming height of 348 feet. Add in a 30-foot diameter and a total mass of 9.7 million pounds, and you really get a “Big F***ing Rocket,” as Musk likes to call the BFR.