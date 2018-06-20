Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Keeping Tristan Thompson On A ‘Tight Leash’ While In L.A.

Khloe Kardashian is said to be keeping a watchful eye on her baby daddy Tristan Thompson as the couple return to L.A. for the summer. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be trying to rebuild trust in her baby daddy after his shocking cheating scandal, but it’s going to take some time.

According to a June 20 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson moved back to L.A. from Cleveland on Sunday. The couple, who celebrated Father’s Day together with their baby daughter, True, have been spotted hitting the town together since their return.

Sources tell the outlet that sticking by Tristan’s side is just one of Khloe’s ways to make sure he doesn’t step out on her again, and that she’ll have people watching him if he even thinks about getting out of line with another woman.

“Khloe is planning on keeping Tristan on a tight leash this summer. She has little trust in him, so she does not want to let him out of her sight. She is going to keep Tristan with her as much as possible and keep a close watch on him when he is not right by her side,” an insider dished.

The source added that Khloe Kardashian still feels a lot of hurt and pain following Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, and that it is going to take a while for the reality star to forgive and rebuild the trust the couple once had.

“She is still in a lot of pain over what happened between them and so it is going to take a lot for Tristan to repair her broken trust. Tristan is still in the dog house with Khloe and she may be in the process of forgiving him, she has in no way forgotten about what he put her through,” the source states.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and her famous family have reportedly decided to move on from the cheating scandal. Now that Tristan Thompson is back in L.A. and is apart of Khloe’s life, the reality star’s family and friends have agreed to move past their own anger towards the NBA player and try to resume life as best as they can following the scandal.

Kim Kardashian revealed that she is thrilled to have Khloe home from Cleveland, and that she couldn’t wait to pile her children in the car and drive over to her sisters house so that her children could meet their newest cousin, True, for the first time, but made no mention of Tristan.