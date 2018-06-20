Emily Ratajkowski Posts New Sexy Selfie As She Struts Her Stuff In A Barely There Bikini On The Beach

Emily Ratajkowski's newest beach bikini selfie will definitely get her fans buzzing

Emily Ratajowski’s new bikini selfie on Instagram is on fire and it is easy to see why. The model is completely comfortable in her own skin and has spoken out multiple times on trying to help empower other women to own their own sexuality. Ratajkowski’s latest bikini post may well be on its way to becoming one of her most liked selfies ever, based on how quickly it’s garnering attention.

Ratajkowski posted a new swimsuit selfie on Instagram Wednesday morning, and this time, it doesn’t look like it’s necessarily from her own Inamorata line of swimwear. She usually tags those with the Inamorata page if it’s from her line, and this new one isn’t tagged at all.

In this latest shot, Emily is walking down a beach, her back to the camera. Many of Ratajkowski’s latest shots on Instagram have been at home, but this one shows her in a gorgeous waterfront setting. The model and actress didn’t add much in the way of commentary on this one, simply noting “back soon.”

It’s not uncommon for Ratajkowski’s bikini shots to get a million or more likes from followers, with thousands of comments posted as well. This particular one is really generating a lot of heat, though, as it already had more than 350,000 likes in less than an hour. In addition, nearly 1,000 people commented about how amazing this particular photo was.

???????? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 20, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

The actress also shared a less racy, but still sexy, video via her Instagram Stories that fans won’t want to miss. The short clip was posted Tuesday night and it showed her out having fun with a friend on the town. She was wearing a mini jean skirt, white Nike sneakers, and a black bandeau top.

It looks like Ratajkowski is loving life these days, and it’s easy to see why. She got married to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard not long ago, though he rarely posts on his Instagram page, and she’s got a handful of acting projects in the works. Emily had parts in the recent Amy Schumer movie I Feel Pretty as well as the Natalie Dormer film In Darkness, and there are several other projects of hers currently in post-production.

Is this latest bikini selfie of Emily Ratajkowski’s one of her hottest ones yet? Is she planning to take a break away from social media, given her “back soon” caption? The actress, model, and swimsuit designer typically doesn’t stay away from Instagram for long and her followers will be anxious to see what she posts next.