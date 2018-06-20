Kim Kardashian Cried After Kanye West Replaced Her Clothes Saying She Had The Worst Style

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have bonded over their love of fashion, but the reality television star turned mogul is admitting there was once a time when her fashion designer husband thought she had the worst style.

Kardashian, 37, and her mother Kris Jenner were on hand at the BoF West Summit at Westfield Century City in California this week where she recalled how her rap mogul husband revamped her style when they first began dating. According to the Daily Mail the businesswoman who rose to fame with her family on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” never questioned her fashion sense until West criticized her style.

“I always thought I had really good style until I met my husband and he told me that I had the worst style,” she said.

Before she began dating West, 41, in 2012, Kardashian had made a name for herself as a stylist to R&B star Brandy Norwood and was a closet organizer for socialite Paris Hilton. She and her sisters also ran a successful brand of clothing boutiques throughout the U.S. called DASH which was also sold in larger department stores.

Fans witnessed Kardashian’s style change on a season 7 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when her then boyfriend West said they had to throw out all of her clothes and replace them with those approved by his stylist Renelou Padora. Kardashian recalled the moment this week and admits that she cried after her entire wardrobe was replaced.

Reflecting A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 19, 2018 at 7:28am PDT

“He was really nice about it and cleaned out my whole closet,” she revealed. “I probably had 250 pairs of shoes and when we were done cleaning it out, I had two pairs left and I cried.”

In the episode that documented the closet overhaul on E! Network, Kardashian initially resisted the idea. However West eventually convinced Kardashian by telling her, “babe, you gotta really clean out everything.”

The move did not go over well with the media and fans of Kardashian. For some time, her new look landed her on worst dressed lists which she was visibly upset about on her reality television series.

Now that she is looking back on the moment six years later, Kardashian insists that her husband has introduced her to high end brands like Lanvin and Givenchy that she didn’t know about before him. Kardashian said she was not offended by West calling her style the worst which ultimately helped expand her reach in the fashion world.

“I wanted to learn. I wasn’t offended when he said that,” she insisted. “When he did that he wanted to teach me.”