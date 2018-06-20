Alexa Chung Dons Olive Green Bikini On Girls’ Trip To Spain

The 34-year-old looks amazing on her tropical getaway.

Girls trips are the best trips, just ask Alexa Chung!

Yesterday, the 34-year-old was photographed on a tropical vacation in Majorca, where she hit the beach with pals Pixie Geldof, 27, Pixie’s husband George Barnett, and model Jack Guinness. Over the weekend, the TV personality was also photographed on a boat cruise on the Mediterranean with the same group of people.

In the sexy snapshots posted by the Daily Mail, Chung looks absolutely stunning in an olive green two-piece bikini. Though the suit is simple, both the bikini top and the bikini bottoms have a small, wooden circular detail to give it a little bit of pop. In most of the images, Chung could be seen with her hair slicked back with no makeup and a pair of sunglasses.

Later, Alexa ditched the bikini and instead wore a loose fitting sweater over a dress as she and her group made their way to the famed Cala de Deia, a stretch off of the Majorcan coastline. But it isn’t always all play and no work for Alexa Chung. Most recently, Chung sat down for an interview with the Times of India, where she confessed that she has hopes to expand her clothing line to India at some point in the near future.

“I would love to expand my line in India. Probably soon. I think the Indian market is almost at par and is adapting the trends quite well.”

As many know, Chung launched her fashion line, alexachung, in May of 2016. She also dished on working hard on her line and trying to be taken seriously in such a competitive industry.

“I was explaining to someone that although I’m not yet established enough for people to understand my focus and my job, the reality is I’m as busy and committed to my brand as Isabel Marant or a Stella McCartney might be. So I suppose my next project will be proving myself to people and showing them or getting them to understand my commitment and to take it seriously.”

Chung has also been very active on her Instagram account recently and can often be seen sharing fashion-forward photos as well as photos of her travels with her army of 3 million plus Instagram followers. Most recently, Chung shared a video of herself on her way to the Serpentine Galleries party. In the video, Alexa looks stunning in a black dress and pair of pearl hoop earrings. The TV personality wears her hair half way up while sporting a face full of gorgeous makeup.

Thus far, Chung’s video has already amassed 195,000 plus views in addition to over 150 comments.