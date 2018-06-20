WWE News: Hall Of Famer Reveals He Was Going To Leave WWE And Join The New World Order

Would it have made a difference or would he have gotten lost in the shuffle?

More than 20 years ago, the “Monday Night Wars” were going full out with WWF/WWE vs. WCW, and it was a lot of fun for wrestling fans. Superstars were switching promotions left and right, and the New World Order (nWo) was leading the way over in World Championship Wrestling. Now, stories keep coming out from different stars who were a part of the growing stable or meant to be a part of it, and one is a WWE Hall of Famer.

Charles Wright may not be a name that many people are familiar with, but his in-ring gimmicks are all names they’ve probably heard before. During a long and storied career in WWE, he took on the names and roles of Kama, Kama Mustafa, Papa Shango, and The Godfather over a span of more than a decade.

He was a member of the Nation of Domination during the old “Gang Wars” of the WWE Attitude Era, but he was almost part of an even bigger and more famous stable.

Wrestling Inc. saw that The Godfather was on the latest episode of Photo Shoot on WWE Network, and he revealed some old-school stories from his career. It appears as if the nWo really wanted him and almost stole him right out from underneath the feet of the WWF.

At one point during the run of the nWo, they introduced Vincent (formerly known as Virgil) as the head of security for the stable. It seems as if the original plans called for WCW to bring in The Godfather for that role and have him fill it instead.

“My [WWE] contract was coming up, and I was in negotiations with WCW coming into the nWo as their bodyguard. And we had arranged a verbal contract. The price was over a three-year deal. And then, I didn’t hear from them, and I called the people that I needed to talk to and they weren’t returning my calls. And then I’m watching the show one day, and I see Virgil come out as the bodyguard of the nWo. “I would assume that somebody in the nWo said, ‘hey, we could probably get Virgil [for] a lot cheaper, and he’s known as a bodyguard.’ So, Virgil went there a lot cheaper than what I was gonna go there for. So, I don’t really have good feeling over that at all.”

The Godfather went on to say that he wasn’t thrilled about getting passed over for a contract, but he knows that things ended up working out in the end. He said that he’s not mad at Virgil and all of that is in the past. The Godfather may have never had a full chance to become a member of the nWo, but today, he’s a WWE Hall of Famer and has a great career to look back on and be happy about.