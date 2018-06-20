Stephanie Pratt Takes Her Bikini Game To Mykonos

The 'Made in Chelsea' star stuns in a gorgeous two-piece bathing suit during a Greek getaway.

Reality star Stephanie Pratt upped her bikini game during a luxurious vacation to the Greek island Mykonos, where the former Made in Chelsea star enjoyed the sun with some pals.

The 32-year-old television and reality star showed off her enviable curves in a daring taupe two-piece during her time on the stunning crystal blue shoreline. The television star displayed her lean and toned physique while walking across the sand. The Daily Mail showcased several stunning photos of the former reality star during her trip.

Pratt covered her trademark blonde tresses with a trucker cap and sported a pair of aviator-style shades to shield her eyes from the powerful sun. She later indulged in a relaxing beach massage, according to The Daily Mail.

Reportedly in town for the Beauty Awards, Pratt first appeared on TV screens when she guest-starred on MTV’s The Hills. She is the sister of Hills star Spencer Pratt. During her time on the series, Pratt fought with her future sister-in-law Heidi Montag prior to her marriage to Spencer. Heidi and Spencer Pratt are parents to Gunner Stone, born in 2017. After not speaking to her brother and his wife for some time after their marriage, it appears the three have patched up their differences, according to a December 2017 Instagram post.

In the post, Pratt posted a holiday shot of herself, Heidi and Spencer, along with baby Gunner with the caption, “Wishing you all a very merry Christmas!!! Lots of love, x Steph. Baby @gunnerpratt first Christmas!!!!”

The Hills documented the personal and professional lives of Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, and Whitney Port. In 2010, the series underwent several casting adjustments and saw Pratt become a primary cast member, joining Patridge, Lo Bosworth, and Kristin Cavallari after her initial 2007 casting.

Pratt was also a star of the series Made In Chelsea. She no longer makes appearances on the series. A source revealed to The Daily Mail, “Steph is no longer on the show. But that doesn’t mean she’s never coming back – the door is open. But right now, she’s off the show.”

The blonde beauty joined Made in Chelsea in Season 6 as Spencer Matthews’ then-girlfriend. During her appearance on the show, Pratt was romantically linked to Stevie Johnson, Josh Shepherd, and Alex Mytton.

Her Made in Chelsea stint was marred by a feud with former co-star Lucy Watson after Watson accused Pratt of undermining her relationship with boyfriend James Dunmore.