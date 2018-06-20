‘Creed 2’ Trailer: Adonis Prepares To Fight Drago’s Son In First Look At Sequel

The first trailer for Creed 2 has officially been released, and fans can’t get enough of Michael B. Jordan as Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis. In the sequel to the fan favorite film, Adonis will prepare for the biggest fight of his life against Ivan Drago’s son.

According to a June 20 report by Hollywood Life, Adonis Creed will be recovering from his battle in the first film, but a much bigger challenge is coming. The young boxer will want to take on the son of Ivan Drago, the man who killed his father, Apollo, in the ring.

As many Rocky fans will remember, Drago was a Russian powerhouse who came to America in the fourth installment of the original franchise in hopes of defeating Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and proving that he was the superior athlete. However, Rocky really wanted nothing to do with the foreigner, played by actor Dolph Lundgren.

Instead, Rocky’s former enemy turned best friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) decided to come out of retirement for an exhibition match with Drago. The time came for the fight, and Apollo was being his usual over the top self, making the match a spectacle and giving the fans a good show. However, once the bell rang and he stepped into the ring, Creed found out that Drago meant business. He begged Rocky not to throw in the towel, which is a decision that Rocky would come to regret his entire life.

Ivan Drago ended up killing Apollo Creed in the ring, as Rocky held his best friend in his arms, and now the retired boxer will have to relive all of that drama with Adonis as he prepares to battle Ivan’s son, Viktor Drago, in the sequel.

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone has been teasing Creed 2 for months. The actor, who has played Rocky Balboa in seven films, will return for number eight and fans can’t wait to see how it all plays out.

The film will co-star Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Florian Munteanu, Andrew Ward, Phylicia Rashad, and Dolph Lundgren. Creed 2 is set to hit theaters on November 21, just in time for the holiday crowds to pile into the theater to watch Adonis take on Viktor in a vengeance match against the son of the man who killed his father.

Now, fans can’t help but wonder what kind of scenes there will be between the characters of Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago during Creed 2.