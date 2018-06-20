Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are In ‘The Best Place’ 2 Months After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have moved back to L.A. together following a very rocky few months. The couple, who nearly called it quits after the NBA star’s shocking cheating scandal back in April, are now reportedly in a much better place.

According to a June 19 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been spotted out together multiple times since returning to California. The couple, who moved back to L.A. from Cleveland on Sunday, are already getting back into the swing of their lives in the city, and are said to be working through their relationship issues really well.

Sources tell the outlet that the couple are in a really good place in their relationship at the moment, and that Khloe Kardashian is very focused on keeping her family together.

“Khloe and Tristan seem to be in the best place they’ve been since the scandal. Khloe’s super family-focused and wants to keep her family together. The focus is on their newborn daughter. Tristan’s been supportive and helping out when he can. No one was anticipating he was going to come out with her and that they would be so public,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated Father’s Day at Kardashian’s Calabasas home on Sunday night, and on Monday they were seen hitting the town. The couple dined at Malibu hot spot, Nobu, before hitting up the Peppermint Club, where they reportedly met up with Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, as well as Kendall Jenner and her rumored new boyfriend, NBA player Ben Simmons.

Meanwhile, Khloe is said to not be concerned with what her famous family thinks of her relationship with Tristan. One insider claims that Kardashian believes she’s doing what is best for her and her daughter, True, and that she doesn’t need her family’s approval.

“Khloe doesn’t seem too concerned how they feel about Tristan. She still thinks she’s making the best choice for her and True. She doesn’t need her family’s approval and will keep doing her thing.”

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter. Kardashian decided to stay in Cleveland and stand by her man, and the couple are reportedly currently working on rebuilding trust in their relationship.