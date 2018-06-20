Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Board Private Jet With Baby Stormi In Tow

Kylie Jenner recently deleted all photos of baby Stormi from her Instagram page.

Kylie Jenner — the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan — was recently spotted boarding a private plane in Los Angeles with her baby daddy, Travis Scott, and their child, Stormi, in tow.

The Daily Mail has some snaps of Kylie Jenner with her baby and her baby daddy boarding the plane, wearing a plain white T-shirt and a black pair of jogging pants. Her outfit would have made her blend in with the crowd were it not for the bright blue sneakers that she was wearing.

Jenner and Scott boarded the private plane with a bunch of her more fashionable friends, though it was unclear as to where they all were going.

Even though one can see baby Stormi from behind in the blurry photos, there were no frontal or facial photos of the cute little tot.

And there’s a reason for that. According to People Magazine, Kylie Jenner has issued an edict that basically forbids any public photos of baby Stormi, and she also took the extra step of removing all the photos of baby Stormi from her social media accounts.

Her decision came after she started receiving “nasty” comments about baby Stormi on her social media accounts. She even, at one point, started receiving kidnapping threats against the cute tot!

As fans of the Kardashian/Jenners know, Kylie Jenner never went out in public “showing off” her baby bump the way her sisters did when they were pregnant. There was a reason for that: she became very protective of her baby from the minute she found out she was pregnant.

However, when baby Stormi was born, she started posting photos of her on social media because she was “so excited” to be a mom, and was enthralled by baby Stormi.

@alexanderwangny A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 17, 2018 at 10:59am PDT

“Social media is a crazy place,” a source close to the Kardashian/Jenners told People Magazine.

morning … #BOSS on my lips. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 14, 2018 at 9:37am PDT

When the crazy comments and the kidnapping threats started coming in, Jenner decided that she didn’t want her daughter to be “a part of anything negative,” and after discussing it with her child’s father, she thought it best to remove all images of Stormi from social media, and to ask photographers to not take any frontal or facial photos of her daughter, either.

So far, everyone has respected her wishes.

But while Kylie Jenner won’t be showing any photos of baby Stormi any time in the near future, that’s all subject to change, especially if the future holds better things.