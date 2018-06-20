Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Heckled By Diners At Mexican Restaurant

Protesters shouted "Shame!" as Nielsen tried to eat.

Kirstjen Nielsen, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary who is at the heart of the “Zero Tolerance” immigration policy, was heckled by protesters at a Washington, D.C., restaurant, Yahoo News is reporting.

Nielsen has been at the center of an intense controversy over the Trump administration’s immigration policy that results in children being separated from their parents when they illegally try to cross the border. In addition to the outrage directed at the Trump administration in general over the policy, much of that ire has been directed toward Nielsen, who has faced calls to resign.

And on Tuesday night, things got personal.

Nielsen, accompanied by her staff members security detail, attempted to eat dinner at the MXDC Cocina Mexicana Restaurant. Somehow, a protest group, Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America, learned of her plans and showed up at the restaurant to confront her there.

In the video, which will be posted below, you can see Nielsen, her head lowered, as protesters shout “Shame!” Others chanted, “If kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace. Not in DC, not in the US!” Another shouted at her about the irony of her eating at “a Mexican restaurant, of all places!”

According to the group’s Facebook post about the protest, the police were called, but “to no avail.” The Washington Times‘ story on the protest, however, does not mention whether or not the police were called.

Group member Margaret McLaughlin said in a statement that, if Nielsen’s dinner was ruined, it’s small potatoes compared to the “horror” her policies have “inflicted on innocent families.”

Meanwhile, Nielsen’s spokesman Tyler Houlton acknowledges that an incident did occur, but he attempted to downplay it.

While having a work dinner tonight, the Secretary and her staff heard from a small group of protestors who share her concern with our current immigration laws that have created a crisis on our southern border. — Tyler Q. Houlton (@SpoxDHS) June 20, 2018

Further, Houlton suggested that the protesters channel their rage into more constructive avenues, such as reaching out to their representatives to “close the terrible immigration loopholes that have made our system a mess.”

The “Zero Tolerance” policy has become the biggest hot-button political issue of the summer. The practice of separating immigrant children from their parents and detaining them in warehouses has been criticized far and wide, even to the point that all five living first ladies, including Melania Trump herself, do not like the policy.

On Monday, as reported by the Inquisitr, Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared on Fox News to defend the policy. When asked his thoughts on comparisons of the policy to Nazi Germany, Sessions said they’re not at all alike because in Nazi Germany “they would keep the Jews from leaving the country.”