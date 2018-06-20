‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, June 21: Maya Tattles On Xander, Bill Blackmails Steffy

Dollar Bill has set his sights on Steffy at any cost.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, June 21 reveal that Julius (Obba Babatundé) and Vivienne Avant (Anna Maria Horsford) will be shocked when their nephew, Xander (Adain Bradley), reveals his intentions regarding Forrester Creations and Emma (Nia Sioux). According to She Knows Soaps, Bill (Don Diamont) can’t help himself when it comes to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Once again, he will come knocking on the cliff house door in a ploy to make her his own.

Julius and Vivienne have taken Xander in after he left the UK. Xander is Julius’ nephew and although he is American by birth, he grew up in Great Britain. However, he is hiding his British accent at work and is cagey about his past. Could the young stud have a secret that he is withholding from everyone? Recently, Xander even asked Simon to hide the fact that he has a British accent, according to Inquisitr. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that his aunt and uncle will question him about lying to the Forresters about his heritage.

However, Maya (Karla Mosley) is most concerned about her cousin’s affection for Emma. Courier Journal reports that Maya goes to her parents with her concerns about Xander’s obvious interest in the young intern. Earlier this week, Maya wanted Emma fired for not disclosing the fact that she is a Barber to Forrester Creations. Maya doubts Emma’s integrity and probably would not like Xander to date her.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, state that Steffy is on cloud nine. She and Liam are finally back together and planning their future again. However, her happiness will be short-lived when Dollar Bill pitches on her doorstep again. This time he has news that will shatter her. Bill will do anything to get Steffy back in his bed, even if it means ripping Kelly’s family apart. She will tell him, “You’re out of your mind!”

Steffy’s world will fall apart after he blackmails her and tells her, “You’re not going to marry my son.” There is one obvious fact that he could use to blackmail her with. Bill could remind her that Taylor (Hunter Tylo) shot him and he didn’t press charges against her even though she admitted it. The unscrupulous Bill could threaten to go to the cops if Steffy doesn’t comply with his every whim. Later this week, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Taylor will indeed stop by and share her worst fears with her daughter. Tune in to see Bill’s latest plot unfold every weekday on CBS.