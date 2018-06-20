Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Khloe Kardashian’s Return To L.A.

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her sister Khloe Kardashian’s return home to L.A. Kim reveals that the entire family was thrilled to have Khloe back in California and that her kids couldn’t wait to meet baby True Thompson.

According to a June 20 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian says that when Khloe and Tristan returned home to L.A. from Cleveland and Sunday the entire family wanted to rush over and see her and little True. However, the famous brood didn’t want to overwhelm the baby so they took turns heading over to Khloe’s Calabasas home.

“It’s very good to have Khloe back. I feel kind of bad. They came in town on Sunday and the whole family — we spaced it out so she wouldn’t be too overwhelmed,” Kim stated, adding that Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, were the first to visit Khloe and True when they returned home.

“First it was Kourtney and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom, [then] Kylie. It was just like, everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce my kids to their new little cousin. So it was really good to see her and have her back,” Kim Kardashian revealed.

Kim also revealed that Khloe Kardashian’s homecoming was a “lovefest,” and that she couldn’t wait to “pile” her kids in the car and take them over to meet their newest little cousin.

Kim Kardashian also claims that she can’t wait to take a ton of photos of True, 2 months, with her daughter Chicago, 5 months, and Kylie Jenner’s little girl, Stormi, 4 months. The three are so close in age and their moms are hoping that they will grow up together and become best friends.

“I feel like Stormi and Chicago have so many photo shoots together, and we just text the pictures to Khloe of them sitting on the couch and we’re like, ‘Where you at, True? We’re waiting for you!’ Now that she can be in the mix, it’s going to be so much fun.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, are wasting no time when it comes to readjusting to life in L.A. The couple celebrated Father’s Day together on Sunday, and on Monday night were seen dining at Nobu before meeting Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the Peppermint Club. On Tuesday, Khloe took to social media to reveal that she was getting her workout partner back with her trainer, Don, and later was seen hitting up a McDonald’s drive-thru with Tristan.

Fans are now wondering if Khloe Kardashian will return to Cleveland at all when the NBA season starts back up again this fall.