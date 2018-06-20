Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Make Joint Wishes In Italy

Kourtney shared a sweet video from her romantic vacation with boyfriend Younes.

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima are enjoying another sunny getaway together after reuniting for a romantic vacation in Rome, Italy. Hollywood Life reports that the couple was spotted out and about together in Italy’s capital city this week, where they sweetly made a wish at one of the city’s most famous landmarks.

Kardashian documented her and the model’s latest romantic vacation on social media, sharing a video on Snapchat of herself and her boyfriend of more than a year making a wish as they threw a coin into what appeared to be the Trevi Fountain.

The couple threw their coins into the water over their shoulders at the same time before then sweetly turning towards each other as they smiled and laughed.

Kourtney also shared a clip of herself making a solo wish at the Roman landmark alongside the caption, “Make a wish.”

Kardashian was showing off all her hard work in the gym in the new videos she shared with fans on the social media site, as she was wearing a black crop top and super high-waisted khaki pants as she and Younes toured the Italian city together.

Per Hollywood Life, Kardashian and Bendjima were proving that they’re still very much in love while together in Europe, as they were seen “strolling hand-in-hand through the city and enjoying a romantic dinner together outside.”

Daily Mail published photos of Kardashian looking stunning as she made her way around Rome earlier this week, posting snaps of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dressed in an all-black ensemble as she and Younes made their way to their hotel.

The mom of three could be seen in a long-sleeved black crop top and tiny tight cycling shorts as she gave awaiting photographers just a peek at her toned middle in her outfit while shielding her eyes from the sun in dark sunglasses.

Their Italian vacation comes around a month after Kourtney and Younes celebrated their first anniversary as a couple.

Elite Daily reported that Kourtney revealed the sweet gift she got from her boyfriend in celebration of 12 months together, posting a picture of the huge bouquet of flowers he presented her with on social media.

Kardashian posted a picture to her Instagram Stories account showing a huge collection of red roses. She captioned the post by telling fans that she and her boyfriend had enjoyed “365 days of love” together before tagging her man in the post.

The couple actually first met in 2016 under some bizarre circumstances. E! News reported that Kourtney revealed on a past episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that they met for the first time on the night of her sister Kim Kardashian’s now infamous robbery in Paris, France.

“He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us,” Kourtney recalled of their first meeting while chatting with sister Khloe as the cameras rolled. “And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk.”

“Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving. And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring you’re a** here,'” she then added on the E! reality show, noting that Younes stayed by her and her family’s side in the French capital after they got the call about Kim’s robbery.