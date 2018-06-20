Mike Myers Teases ‘GMA’ Audience About Possible New ‘Austin Powers’ Movie

Former Saturday Night Live funnyman Mike Myers was a guest Wednesday on Good Morning America and while he was there to plug his hosting duties on The Gong Show, one of his previous roles stole the show. Anchor Robyn Roberts told Myers that there was a huge contingent in the audience who went crazy when they said Austin Powers, which led her and the others to question him about the possible future of the movie franchise. Myers gave a roundabout answer at first, neither confirming nor denying the possibility of such a project but then he said those golden words that every fan of the formerly frozen yet eternally groovy British spy longed to hear, “It’s looking good.”

Britain’s most famous spy this side of James Bond hasn’t been seen since the summer of 2002, when the third installment of the franchise, Austin Powers in Goldmember, hit movie theaters and raked in $213,307,889, making it the highest grossing of the three films. The second movie, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, was released in 1999 and made $206,040,086 while the original film, Austin Power: International Man of Mystery racked up $53,883,989 in revenue. Myers revealed there is a good reason why he hasn’t donned his spy gear in 16 years — he hasn’t wanted to be away from his family.

Sadly, any new movie will have to go on without the breakout character from the second film, Mini-Me, the smaller version of Austin’s nemesis (also played by Myers), Dr. Evil, since actor Verne Troyer died this past April at the age of 49. Meyers issued a statement about the death of Verne Troyer at that time, as reported previously by Inquisitr.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him. It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

There are many other recurring characters who would hopefully be on board to return for a new film. There’s Dr. Evil’s circle of Number Two, played by both Robert Wagner and as his younger self, Rob Lowe; Frau Farbissina, played by the deliciously funny Mindy Sterling; and of course his son Scott Evil, played by Seth Green. Scott, who had fought being evil but by the last film embraced it, could be poised to take over the evil empire since Dr. Evil seemed to become…well…less evil in the final film when he learned he was Austin’s brother. No matter which way Myers chooses to go with the story, it’s a safe bet this movie is highly anticipated.