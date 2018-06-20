‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, June 19: Wyatt Convinces Sally To Stay, Hope Overrules Maya

Emma is allowed to stay on at Forrester thanks to Hope.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, June 19 states that Sally (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) continue kissing, and things start to heat up. Clothes fly off and they end up on the floor before Sally puts an end to their kisses. She and Wyatt again debate whether she should stay or go and Wyatt convinces her to stay on the couch.

She tells Wyatt that even though she was targeted by Bill (Don Diamont), Thomas also hurt her by getting back with Caroline and wonders if the latter used her. Wyatt thinks that Thomas is an idiot. He tells her they obviously have a connection and Sally replies that she’s not sure that she should have a connection to a Spencer. They agree to take things slowly since they both feel lost. He convinces her to give her dreams a chance.

At Forrester Creations, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) discuss Emma (Nia Sioux) and her surname. According to Soap Central, Hope notes that she did pick up Emma’s last name but hoped that there was no connection to Justin (Aaron D. Spears).

In the meantime, Justin is also discussing his brilliant niece with Alison who has returned to Spencer Publications. The Bold and the Beautiful recap reveals that just then he gets a text message from said niece. He tells Alison that he needs to go to Forrester because Emma seems to be upset.

Wyatt convinces Sally to stick around and not give up on her dreams. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/CmAkQAUf9i #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/chvZiTMeXH — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 20, 2018

Emma had every reason to be upset. Maya (Karla Mosley) had just fired her for taking photographs of the designs and for having Justin as her uncle. Hope and Thorne arrive and were filled in on what took place. She questioned Maya, who reminded her that Forrester Creations had a zero tolerance for taking photos. She told Emma to pack her things. Xander approached Maya and tried to step in for her, but Maya wouldn’t budge.

Justin arrived and Hope tells him that Emma was caught taking photos of the designs. The Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Emma’s explanation is that she wanted her choreography to mirror the designs. Justin also tells Hope that it was he who urged Emma to keep their connection quiet because he knew that he was not well liked at Forrester. Hope reminds Emma of their zero tolerance policy and that she was informed of it at the start of her internship. She also tells the intern that Bill has hurt her family in the past. She tells Emma that she won’t fire her, but that she will be watched closely in the future.

Hope also pulls Maya aside to reprimand her for overstepping her bounds. She reminds her that Hope for the Future is her line and that she cannot fire people at will. Maya wasn’t pleased that Hope overruled the fact that she had fired Emma but agreed that the final decision was hers.