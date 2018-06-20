Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Move Into Deluxe Apartment In The Sky

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship certainly feels like it has been moving at lightning speed, what with the engagement announced after just a few weeks of dating, and now comes news that the two have moved into an uber luxurious apartment complex in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, reports TMZ. And by uber luxurious, try $16 million for the new digs! It’s unknown if the newly engaged couple laid out cold cash to buy the place or if they’re renting, but they were recently spotted furniture shopping, as reported previously by Inquisitr.

The new luxury complex was designed by famed architect Zaha Hadid and their unit is more than 4,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. TMZ also reports that it features fabulous views of the city including one of the Empire State Building. And don’t worry that the happy couple may let luxury living make them soft because the incredible complex has plenty around for them to stay in shape since it comes with a fitness center and a 75-foot skylit pool. But even more cool is that private IMAX theater it has, which is in itself very impressive. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that they now can call Sting their neighbor.

feel the love A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 8, 2018 at 1:34am PDT

News of their move over the weekend seemed obvious after Grande shared a SpongeBob meme with the accompanying caption that read, “Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines.” While everything feels so new and rushed, these two appear to be incredibly happy, doing all the things that those who are young and blissfully in love do like getting matching tattoos. Part of the reason their relationship shocked fans was that the Saturday Night Live funnyman had been in a two-year relationship with writer and comedienne Cazzie David, and were, according to TMZ, “not necessarily broken up for good” when Davidson began his relationship with Grande. TMZ quoted sources close to Grande and Davidson that the couple was “on a break,” a la Friends. While Davidson and Grande met last year, they didn’t start dating until May.

After two months of dating, Davidson popped the question. Unfortunately for his sort-of ex, David found out about the relationship while away in Africa, and as everyone does these days, she turned to Instagram to share her reaction. She posted a picture of herself, seen lounging in a truck, with the caption, “Been in Africa, what’d I miss?” as reported previously by Inquisitr.