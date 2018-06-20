Eva Longoria Gives Birth To A Baby Boy, Reveals His Name & Shares Very First Photo

Eva Longoria and husband Jose "Pepe" Baston are officially parents.

Eva Longoria is officially a mom. Hola! USA is reporting that the former Desperate Housewives actress and her husband of two years, media mogul Jose “Pepe” Baston, officially welcomed their first child together into the world on June 19, a baby boy named Santiago Enrique Bastón.

The site is reporting that baby Santiago weighed a healthy 6 pounds and 13 ounces when he was born this week and also confirmed that Longoria welcomed their son into the world this week at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

In a statement issued to the Latin magazine, Eva and Jose, who goes by the name Pepe, said that they were both “so grateful for this beautiful blessing.”

The new couple also shared the very first photo of their baby boy with the magazine, a shot of Eva sweetly cradling her newborn during some skin to skin contact.

In the snap shared with the outlet, Eva can be seen smiling as she holds little Santiago on her chest. The newborn is wearing a blue, white, and pink striped hat in the photo as he’s covered over by a white blanket.

The sweet mother/son photo appears to have been taken just moments after Eva gave birth to her baby boy, who is her first child, while they were in the Los Angeles hospital. Pepe is already father to daughters Natalia and Mariana and sons Sebastian and Jose from a previous marriage.

EXCLUSIVA MUNDIAL #HOLAUSA#EvaLongoria ya es mamá!

Eva y su esposo #PepeBastón, nos comparten los detalles y la primera foto de su bebé: Santiago Enrique Bastón. https://t.co/6S8x5IAmmg pic.twitter.com/FJOxCmwnkB — HOLA! USA (@USAHOLA) June 20, 2018

Inquisitr confirmed earlier this year that Extra host and Eva’s longtime friend Mario Lopez will be little Santiago’s godfather. Longoria is already to Mario’s 7-year-old daughter, Gia.

As Inquisitr also reported, Longoria has been proudly showing off her baby bump over the past few months as her middle began to grow.

Eva was photographed out and about just a few weeks ago with her husband as the couple enjoyed a stroll in California.

In the paparazzi photos and video, the Over Her Dead Body actress could be seen showing off her huge baby bump in a tight blue dress as Pepe protectively put his arm around her.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Inquisitr also revealed that Longoria gave fans a glimpse inside her sweet pajama-themed baby shower in May.

Eva has been pretty open about her first pregnancy in interviews since confirming that she was pregnant back in December 2017, even opening up about her plans for the delivery during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March.

The actress admitted on the late-night show just a few weeks ago that she didn’t want to have anyone else in the room while she’s giving birth to her baby boy.

“I don’t want anybody there. I need to absorb this moment by myself,” Eva told Kimmel in March of her plans for her family members when she’s in labor, per Entertainment Tonight. “I’ll end up taking care of them and cooking for them and making sure they’re OK. I don’t have time! But they’re coming.”

She also joked on the late-night show that she was feeling increasingly “uncomfortable” as she entered her third trimester.

“Everything’s uncomfortable,” she said. “Everything gets bigger. It’s not just your belly, like, I’ve never seen my thighs so big, and my boobs… they’re in the way of everything. It’s hard.”