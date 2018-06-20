Prince Harry Playfully Calls Out Jockey At Ascot For Daring To Do This To Wife Meghan Markle

The Duke of Sussex gave Frankie Dettori a royal reprimand.

Prince Harry playfully called out jockey Frankie Dettori after he planted a kiss on Meghan Markle’s hand at Royal Ascot on the first of the five-day event which was attended by the royal family.

The prince wagged his finger at Frankie at his breach of royal protocol after the royal newlyweds presented the jockey with the race trophy. Despite Harry’s royal reprimand, Dettori, in fact, did not break protocol as “there are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family,” according to the website royal.uk.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the annual event in a horse-drawn carriage seated alongside the Count and Countess of Wessex. The couple’s carriage was followed by the Queen, who was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Anne according to The Sun.

Dettori won the St. James’ Palace Stakes at Ascot, riding Without Parole to victory. The Sun reported that after the race, the jockey was suspended and fined for overusing his whip during the winning race.

For her first Royal Ascot, Meghan wore a white suit dress and Harry donned the traditional top and tails as they attended the race course in Berkshire. Also in attendance were Prince Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles as well as the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Comparisons to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana prevailed after Markle debuted at the event. The late Princess of Wales also wore a white, monochrome outfit when she attended the annual racing event 32 years ago. Markle’s outfit was designed by Givenchy, as reported by The Sun.

Kensington Palace recently announced that Harry and Meghan’s first official foreign trip as a couple would be to Dublin in July. The couple was met by thousands of adoring fans when they crossed the Irish sea to visit Belfast in March, prior to their May nuptials, as reported by The Sun.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The announcement comes one week after the dazzling royal couple was spotted beaming as they attended Harry’s cousin’s wedding. The couple attended the wedding of Princess Diana’s niece Celia McCorquodale where Meghan stunned in a long-sleeved blue and white paisley wrap dress and white fascinator at the wedding of Princess Diana’s niece. Express reported that the outfit was in tribute to Princess Diana, who wore a very similar look in 1986, donning a Catherine Walker-designed tunic.

Meghan Markle carried out her first official engagement without Prince Harry by her side when she opened a toll bridge in Cheshire.