Gwen Stefani Reveals Her Toned Stomach & Legs In A Bikini Top, Short Shorts With Blake Shelton

Gwen's showing off her toned body on a boat with boyfriend Blake.

Gwen Stefani is revealing her toned stomach and legs while spending some downtime with boyfriend Blake Shelton. Daily Mail reports that the mom of three revealed her incredible body in a new snap posted to her Instagram account on June 19 while she spent some quality time with her man on a boat.

In the new photo, the site reported that Stefani was wearing a green strapless bikini top complete with matching fringe and tiny Daisy Duke-style denim shorts that showed off all of Stefani’s hard work in the gym.

The mom of thee opted to keep her arms a little more covered as she and Blake rode around on the water, wearing a printed white shirt that she kept open at the front while accessorizing with several necklaces.

Stefani revealed in the caption that she and Blake were spending some time together in the South in his home state of Oklahoma, boating on Lake Texoma as Shelton could be seen in the background at the wheel.

“Ok #laketexoma 2018 gx,” Gwen wrote in the caption of the sweet photo, adding a red heart emoji to her message.

Before hitting the lake in the boat, the “Used To Love You” singer shared another snap with her fans where she gave her followers a better look at her fringed bikini top and multiple wooden necklaces.

Gwen confirmed in the caption that she and Blake were in the sooner state together while sweetly thanking her man for “sharing [his] world” with her.

“#oklahoma #summer @blakeshelton thank u for sharing your world gx,” she wrote in a sweet message for her boyfriend, adding the hashtag “#nextstopvegas” as a reference to her upcoming ‘Just A Girl’ residency shows at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino which will begin on June 27.

Stefani and Shelton’s trip to Oklahoma ahead of her Sin City shows was likely to coincide with Blake’s recent birthday, as the country star and The Voice coach turned 42-years-old on June 18.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Gwen and Blake started their celebrations a little early as she sung “Happy Birthday” to her man in a video she shared to Instagram Stories.

Gwen then wrote, “Bday weekend has begun!!” as she serenaded Shelton who she referred to “Blakey”.

The sweet birthday moment came shortly after Stefani gushed over her man during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April as she opened up about their more than two year relationship.

People revealed at the time that the twosome spoke about Blake being named the magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ to which Gwen admitted that she thinks the “Honey Bee” singer has actually “got sexier” since they first started dating in 2015.

“It just keeps getting better and cuter and more country,” Stefani then added of their relationship on the daytime talk show of her romance with Shelton, adding that she thinks about walking down the aisle and marrying Blake “all the time,” though the star is yet to officially pop the question.