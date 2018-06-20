NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Acquire Kevin Love & Kemba Walker In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Can the San Antonio Spurs remain competitive after trading Kawhi Leonard this summer?

After struggling in the 2017-18 NBA season, the San Antonio Spurs are on the verge of losing their best player, Kawhi Leonard, this summer. Despite meeting with Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich, the 26-year-old small forward looked determined to leave San Antonio. Rather than losing him for nothing in the summer of 2019, the Spurs have started entertaining offers for the disgruntled superstar, and one of his potential trade destinations is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Like the Spurs, the Cavaliers could lose their main man, LeBron James, this offseason. James could opt out of the final year of his contract with Cleveland and become an unrestricted free agent in July. In order to convince him to stay, the Cavaliers should make a huge upgrade on their roster. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently suggested a three-team trade involving the Spurs, Cavaliers, and the Charlotte Hornets.

In the proposed trade deal, the Spurs will receive Kemba Walker and Kevin Love; the Cavaliers get Kawhi Leonard, Marvin Williams, and Patty Mills; and the Hornets will acquire George Hill, Cedi Osman, and the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The deal works on ESPN’s NBA Trade Machine. If the trade becomes a reality, it will help both teams in addressing the issues on their roster.

Days after desiring trade, Spurs star Kawhi Leonard, Gregg Popovich meet Tuesday in San Diego. Story: https://t.co/VKNQDGIVBe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2018

The departure of Kemba Walker will mark the start of the Hornets’ rebuilding process. Having an increased playing time, Cedi Osman could further develop his game in Charlotte, and there is a strong possibility that he will be part of their long-term plan. The No. 8 pick could be used to find Walker’s replacement in the 2018 NBA Draft, while George Hill will serve as the mentor of the Hornets’ point guard of the future in the final two years of his contract.

The deal will give the Cavaliers a strong chance of convincing LeBron James to stay in Cleveland for another season. Teaming up with Kawhi Leonard will undeniably help him fully dominate the Eastern Conference and give the Golden State Warriors a tougher competition in the NBA Finals. By acquiring Marvin Williams, the Cavaliers won’t miss Kevin Love’s floor spacing, while Patty Mills will give them a new floor general next season.

Meanwhile, despite losing Leonard, the Spurs will be having two new All-Stars that could help them become a significant team once again in the Western Conference next season. With Tony Parker’s future in San Antonio uncertain, Kemba Walker could immediately address the Spurs’ backcourt issues. Kevin Love’s ability to knock down three-pointers makes him the perfect frontcourt partner for LaMarcus Aldridge.