Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In A Tiny Yellow Bikini

Pregnant Kate wowed as she revealed her bare bump in a bright yellow bikini at the beach.

Pregnant Kate Hudson is putting her baby bump on display once again during her sweet family vacation to Greece. Just Jared published new paparazzi shots of the star showing just how her bump is growing while enjoying a little vacation time with her famous family members this week, where new photos showed the star taking a dip in the ocean while hitting the beach in a yellow bikini.

Kate stunned as she showed off her bare growing bump to the world during her latest trip to the beach on June 19, keeping things bright and sunny in her yellow two-piece as the site reported that she spent some quality time with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa before the twosome welcome their baby girl into the world.

According to the outlet, Hudson is currently vacationing in Skiathos, Greece, where Inquisitr reported last week she was first spotted revealing her growing baby bump in another bikini while out and about with her family in the European city.

During that trip to the beach, Hudson was photographed with mom Goldie Hawn and brother Oliver Hudson – star of Scream Queens and Rules of Engagement – as they enjoyed some sun and sand together as a family.

That time, Kate wore a white bikini but opted to cover up a bottom half a little more with a white and pink sarong.

Kate Hudson put her growing baby bump on display while spending time at the beach in Greece! https://t.co/vuqLKiqPof — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 20, 2018

But Hudson ditched the cover-up for her June 19 beach day, as the pregnant actress proudly revealed her toned legs to the world in the vibrant bikini while being photographed with Fujikawa on the sand.

The site reported that Goldie’s longtime partner Kurt Russell was also spotted with the family during their Greek vacation.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kate shared a photo of the group appearing to have a pretty great time together in Greece on June 17 as she uploaded a snap of the large gang taking a dip in the ocean to her Instagram account.

She then captioned the photo showing her sporting a darker bikini, “[sun]’s out, belly out” with a yellow heart emoji and the hashtag #Greece.

Kate has also been sharing a number of other sweet family vacation photos on her Instagram page over the past few days.

Hudson is currently several months pregnant with her third child and her first with her boyfriend Fujikawa. The actress is already mom to two sons, 14-year-old Ryder and 6-year-old Bingham, from previous relationships.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Kate recently opened up about her third pregnancy in an interview with People, where she admitted that expecting has been a little different this time around because she’d been experiencing more morning sickness, which is something she put down to expecting her very first girl.

“They say girls make you sicker and that, for me, has been the truth,” Hudson said of being pregnant for the third time. “It’s been interesting so far.”