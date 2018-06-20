Rammstein’s Secret Album May Have Just Been Revealed By Stubhub

German metal titans Rammstein may be set to release a new album in 2018.

Rammstein’s last official release was the 2009 album Liebe ist Für Alle da which translates to Love is Here for Everyone in English. The German metal/industrial outfit have played numerous shows since then but kept any possibilities of a new album close to their respective vests.

Loudwire is now reporting that the band is most likely releasing a new album at the end of 2018. What’s perhaps more interesting, though, is that the revelation was not announced by Rammstein themselves, but apparently, it was a bean-spilling courtesy of ticket website StubHub.

As StubHub was advertising an upcoming Rammstein New Years Eve concert in Mexico, the website advertised the event by letting slip some details Rammstein hasn’t officially confirmed as of yet.

“At this time, the band is in the final phase of the production of their seventh studio album which will be released before the end of the year, so Mexican fans will very likely be the first to hear the new songs, also highlighting that these concerts are the ONLY that the band opened in the whole world during 2018.”

Currently, the event now has different wording, omitting the inclusion of new album news. As yet, Rammstein hasn’t commented on the potential faux pas.

Rammstein in fat suits arrive for the “ECHO” 2005 German Music Awards (Deutscher Musikpreis) at the Estrel Convention Center on April 2, 2005 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Sean Gallup / Getty Images

While Rammstein has been around in Germany for a quite some time, they first exploded onto the North American rock scene in 1997 with the high-energy hit “Du-Hast.” Although the song featured only German lyrics, American metal audiences were as unable to resist the chainsaw-like guitar riffs of Richard Z. Kruspe, as they were the entrancing baritone vocals of singer Till Lindermann.

Perhaps an even bigger break than MTV’s uncharacteristic willingness to play music from Europe in their lineup, was then-chart-toppers Korn, who took Rammstein out on the first ever “Family Values Tour” in 1998, along with Ice Cube, Orgy, Incubus, and a then-unknown Jacksonville rap/metal outfit known as Limp Bizkit. The “Family Values Tour” was highly successful, covered by MTV, and had a home-video and CD release featuring all acts on the tour.

Rammstein are known for wild live shows which feature elaborate pyrotechnics and imagery considered by many to be more than just suggestive. In 1999, frontman Lindermann was arrested following a concert in Worcester, Massachusetts for performing a simulated sex act on stage with another member of the band. While neither participant took their clothes off and the act was only a simulation, police still felt they had cause to arrest Lindermann. He did not miss the next night’s performance.