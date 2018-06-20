Fran Drescher Hints At Bringing Back ‘The Nanny’

Could this be a replacement for recent 'Rosanne' cancellation?

Originally aired on CBS network from 1993 to 1999, The Nanny was a wildly popular American sitcom spawning several foreign adaptations such as My Fair Nanny in Russia and Chile’s La Nany. For anyone with an insatiable curiosity regarding the variations, more information and a list compiling each one can be found on Mental Floss. Considering this television show had such high ratings and a worldwide fan base, many fans have speculated a possible revival for a few years. That day looks to be on the horizon. While fondly recalling her time on the show, the 60-year-old star, Fran Drecher, told Entertainment Tonight reporters that she is not only open to revitalizing The Nanny, but is actively speaking to her ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson — a co-creator of the series — about the possibility. For anyone unfamiliar with The Nanny, the show was loosely based around Drescher’s actual life during her early years growing up in Queens, New York.

2018 marks the sitcom’s 25th anniversary. Other nostalgic 90’s goodies have also made recent comebacks, and are in high enough demand to be picked up on streaming services like Netflix. FullerHouse, a testament to the potential success of such an experiment, is now coming up on its fourth season. Conversely, a hot topic is the failed attempt at a Rosanne come back. The highly awaited reboot was cancelled due to issues revolving around Rosanne Barr’s racist tweets. More on that story can be found here on The Inquisitr. This subject was broached with Drescher during her interview, and the star seemed game to the idea of The Nanny replacing Rosanne.

“I mean I’m waiting, to get the call.”

Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson attend the opening for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” Broadway show at the Lyric Theatre on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP / AP Images

Drescher shared her appreciation for the show during her interview, discussing the opportunities she enjoyed during its making. Starring in The Nanny gave her the chance to truly explore and follow her passions. She gained plenty of exposure during her years on the sitcom, and was also able to use her celebrity status to bring further awareness toward foundations and charities such as the Dream Foundation and the National Women’s History Museum. Look to The Stars also cites Fran Drescher being involved and supporting numerous other benefits. Her ability to connect with fans does not go unnoticed. Drescher’s role in her most well known sitcom is rated at 100 percent among audiences, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Fans everywhere would adore a revival of the beloved sitcom. Indeed, Drescher likely would have no problem at all reaping the initial rewards of 2018’s Rosanne attempt. Nielsen Ratings numbers for the season premier had a whopping 18.2 million viewers, according to TV By The Numbers.