Ketogenic Diet: Here’s Why You’re Not Losing Weight

For many people who have been trying to lose weight, the ketogenic diet is quite often a miracle. Many fans of the diet cite regular weight loss and an increase in stamina and mental clarity as key reasons why they use this method of weight loss.

However, for some, the ketogenic diet might work well at first and then a lack of weight loss is noted. Alternatively, some people claim they just never lose any weight while on this diet. However, there are some things to check to make sure you are getting the most out of a ketogenic diet.

Firstly, what is the ketogenic diet and how does it work?

The ketogenic diet (also called the keto diet) — in essence — relies on a low consumption of carbohydrates and a high consumption of good fats. Depending on which version of the ketogenic diet you are on, proteins are either consumed in high or moderate amounts.

When you consume fewer carbohydrates a person’s body needs to find another source of fuel. After all, that is the main reason for consuming carbohydrates; the body needs them as an energy source. However, when you take that energy source away, the body then switches to burning the other fuel source available to it: fats. This is called ketosis and hence why this diet is called the ketogenic diet.

There are times though when the ketogenic diet is not as effective as it should be though. And, as NDTV points out, there are a variety of reasons for this.

Firstly, if you have just started a ketogenic diet and you find you are not losing any weight, NDTV suggests taking a closer look at the carbohydrates you are consuming. They recommend no more than 50 grams of carbohydrates per day in order for your body to enter ketosis.

The best way to discover how many carbs you are consuming is to take a very close look at the carbohydrate count on any packaged foods you consume. Quite often there are hidden sugars there that will quickly add up to your total daily carbohydrate count.

Another surefire way to make sure you are avoiding carbohydrates is to make sure you are eating mostly whole foods. If you stick to foods that are in their natural form, it is much easier to identify high-carb foods. Packaged foods might often say they are “low carb” but, in reality, can contain higher amounts than you need in order to lose weight.

piviso / Pixabay

However, if you are eating mostly whole foods, nuts might often be the source of your problem when it comes to a lack of weight loss. It is very easy to grab a handful of nuts when you need a snack and eat many more calories than you actually need.

Other whole foods that need to be controlled while on a ketogenic diet are natural forming sugars. Many people select paleo-friendly foods or wholefood snacks under the assumption they are low carbohydrate. However, this is not the case. Sweet foods such as dates and coconut sugar are considered paleo-friendly items and quite often the term “paleo” is linked to ketogenic dieting. However, while dates are a paleo-friendly food, they are not actually a ketogenic-friendly food, as — with any natural sweetener — they are a form of carbohydrate.

naturalpastels / Pixabay

Another thing to note with carbohydrates is that some people are more sensitive to them than others. One person may be able to consume 50 grams of carbs a day and still lose weight. However, if your body is more sensitive to carbohydrates, you might find you need to consume even less than 50 grams a day to maintain a level of ketosis that aids weight loss.

Finally, besides checking what you are eating when not losing weight on a ketogenic diet, other factors can come into play. Most importantly, stress and a lack of sleep can both contribute to a lack of weight loss while on a ketogenic diet.

So, make sure you have all of these things under control in your life and you should soon see a change in your waistline.