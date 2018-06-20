Jessica Simpson Shares Photo Of Son Ace After Broken Arm, ‘I Cried More Than He Did’

It was a rough day for Jessica Simpson and her 4-year-old son, Ace.

Earlier today, the 37-year-old took to her famed Instagram account to share a photo of her son after an incident. Though she didn’t share exactly what happened to her son, she told fans that he broke his arm today.

“This kid is breaking more than hearts these days. #FirstBrokenBone #ICriedMoreThanHeDid #ACEKNUTE.”

In the photo, Simpson’s son, Ace, poses in what appears to be a doctor’s office. Despite the giant green cast on his left arm, Ace is still all smiles for the camera. It seems as though Ace may have just enjoyed a day at the park or some other outing as he is donning casual jean shorts, a t-shirt, and pair of sneakers.

Once fans caught wind of Simpson’s post, they immediately commented to send their well wishes to both Jessica and her son after the scary accident. In less than five hours of being posted, Simpson’s photo has already gained over 40,000 likes and 500 plus comments.

“Boys will be boys… He looks like he took it well. Cool cast color!”

“Wishing you a speedy recovery so you can get back to the fun,” another fan wrote.

A few days before the photo of the broken arm, Jessica shared another sweet photo of her son, Ace. In the image, Jessica and Ace stand together in what appears to be Ace’s bedroom and they both look dolled up for an occasion, which Jessica says was Ace’s Pre-K graduation.

Simpson looks stunning in a floral dress while Ace looks absolutely adorable in a light blue suit and a pair of sneakers. Like the arm breaking photo, this one also received a lot of attention from Simpson’s followers with over 82,000 likes and 500 plus comments.

As most of her fans know, Jessica is also mother to 6-year-old daughter, Maxwell. Oftentimes, the adoring mother can be seen posting photos of her kids on her Instagram account and she seems to be one proud mama.

My Pre-K Graduate ????‍????????#ACEKNUTE A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 13, 2018 at 2:58pm PDT

Just last month, Simpson was honored at the 40th Annual Outstanding Mother Awards and she talked with Entertainment Tonight after the award to share how much it meant to her.

“The fact that people think I’m doing a pretty good job [as a mother] is the best compliment. The most rewarding part of being a mother is really just watching my kids grow. It’s like, how much knowledge they have about life is just so meaningful to me, and how much heart they put into everything they do. There’s just nothing like the innocence of a child.”

We wish Ace a speedy recovery!