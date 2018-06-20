Daphne Oz Shares Sexy Bikini Selfie As She Continues To Lose Baby Weight

The author and TV personality is not afraid to show off her body as she sheds pounds in an effort to reach her pre-baby weight.

Since giving birth to her third child, daughter Domenica Celine, on Dec. 4, former Chew co-host Daphne Oz has been sharing her weight loss journey on social media. And, while doing so, she has posted several photos of herself in swimwear and underwear to display her progress.

On Nov. 21, just two weeks before she gave birth, Oz posted a nude photo (with her bits covered) on Instagram of herself at 38 weeks pregnant and 193 lbs. She decided to share the pic with her 319,000 followers because “the female body is worth so much more than objectification, scrutiny, comparison, hatred… we do so much in this skin.”

She continued, “We all have complex relationships with the history of how we get comfortable living in and owning it. Mine has been a long, winding journey forward and back, and forward again, and then there are moments like this that are a perfect duality: heavy and light, exhausted and exhilarated, unrecognizable and yet distinctly me (plus someone else).”

Oz’s fans didn’t get a look at her full body again until Jan. 23 when she posted a side selfie of herself in lacy black underwear. Her stomach is protruding in the Instagram picture, and she lamented “seven weeks postpartum, still looking three months pregnant. There is no bounce-back, it’s all onwards and upwards.”

She has continued to post photos and updates on Instagram since then, including a March 7 shot where she is wearing a two-piece white bikini with black polka dots and revealed she is working on her next cookbook.

“It’s crazy how a few strict but simple rules can help break bad eating habits so quickly,” she wrote.

She also posted a photo on March 19 where she is holding Domenica while wearing a black one-piece bathing suit with side cutouts. In the post, the foodie described what she had eaten over the weekend, which included the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

“[I had] cream in my coffee, aperol [spritzes], farmer’s market conch fritters and scones, homemade Irish soda bread, ice cream sandwiches, and spaghetti cacio e pepe… and it was DIVINE.”

Now, six months after giving birth, the 32-year-old has shared a brand new bikini selfie — and she is looking very sexy in the skimpy swimwear!

“NEW WEEK! New commitment,” she begins the Instagram caption of the forward-facing shot in which she sports a colorful two-piece bikini.

“I celebrate on the weekends so that I feel strong sticking to my healthy goals throughout the week as I work to lose this baby weight, and so I don’t go insane in the process,” Oz said, explaining how she tries to stick to a healthy meal plan during the week in order to eat whatever she wants to on the two weekend days.

The eldest child of TV’s Dr. Mehmet Oz even shared her menu for the day in order to give her followers “a little [inspiration] to jumpstart” their week. Most of the foods were vegetables, but there was also a banana, almond butter, a hard-boiled egg, and leftover jerk chicken on the list. She shared additional menus and even some healthy recipes in her Instagram stories.

“I find it helps to write down what my ‘plan’ for the day is — some things [may] shift as needed but having a vision in mind means I’m not aimlessly searching for something to eat at meal times.”

Oz co-hosted The Chew— with Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly, Michael Symon, and Mario Batali — for the series’ first six seasons, from 2011-2017. Last August, she decided to step away from the show in order to spend more time with her family. She has three children — 6-month-old Domenica, 2-year-old Jovan Jr., and 4-year-old Philo — with her husband of seven years, investment fund analyst John Jovanovic.

The Princeton University graduate has penned four books: The Dorm Room Diet, The Dorm Room Diet Planner, Relish: An Adventure in Food, Style, and Everyday Fun, and The Happy Cook: 125 Recipes for Eating Every Day Like It’s the Weekend. She also contributed to several books with her Chew crew.