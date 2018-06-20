First Set Photo Revealed As Production On Remake Of Stephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ Begins

Another Stephen King movie is getting a remake, and this one could be very exciting.

A remake of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary is something that has been rumored for a very long time, but things picked up a lot of steam in the last few years. Then, Paramount Pictures decided to move ahead with the movie and the waiting began, but fans need not wait any longer. On Monday, the first set photo from the remake of Pet Sematary was posted online by the directors and that has signaled the official start of production.

According to MovieWeb, filming has started on the remake of the horror movie which was originally released in theaters in 1989. King released the novel in 1983 and it is one of the most well-known and iconic works that he has ever done.

Pet Sematary tells the story of Dr. Louis Creed who moves his family to a small town in Maine, looking for a new beginning. Despite the good lives they think they now have, the family soon learns that there is something quite sinister going on and it has to do with the pet cemetery near their home.

Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmeyer are the directors of the Pet Sematary remake as they’ve become quite well known for indie movie Starry Eyes. By the pic posted online, it is obvious that they’re very excited for this new project.

Even with production having started on the remake of Pet Sematary, there is also not much known about the cast. As stated above, Jason Clarke will be in the lead role of Louis Creed with Amy Seimetz taking on the role of his wife Rachel.

John Lithgow will step into the shoes of Jud Crandall, but no other cast members have been revealed.

While the directors and Paramount have not revealed anything regarding the plot of Pet Sematary, it is expected to be a remake of the original movie with more focus on King’s novel. Here is the official synopsis of the book from Amazon.

“When Dr. Louis Creed takes a new job and moves his family to the idyllic and rural town of Ludlow, Maine, this new beginning seems too good to be true. Yet despite Ludlow’s tranquility, there’s an undercurrent of danger that exists here. Those trucks on the road outside the Creed’s beautiful old home travel by just a little too quickly, for one thing…as is evidenced by the makeshift pet cemetery out back in the nearby woods. Then there are the warnings to Louis both real and from the depths of his nightmares that he should not venture beyond the borders of this little graveyard. A blood-chilling truth is hidden there—one more terrifying than death itself, and hideously more powerful. An ominous fate befalls anyone who dares tamper with this forbidden place, as Louis is about to discover for himself…”

It has been a very big week for Stephen King flicks as just a few days ago, Ewan McGregor was announced as the lead in Doctor Sleep which is the sequel to The Shining. As reported by Bloody-Disgusting, McGregor will take on the role of the adult version of Danny Torrance and he will have to deal with recollections of his traumatic childhood.

Ewan McGregor Cast as Danny Torrance in Mike Flanagan’s ‘Doctor Sleep’ https://t.co/wkxhW7d00m — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) June 13, 2018

Pet Sematary is really one of the best and most frightening tales from Stephen King, but how will it transfer to the big screen in today’s world? The original pulled in a mere $57 million, but that isn’t too bad for a movie released in 1989. After the incredible success brought about by the remake of Stephen King’s It last year, Paramount is hoping that this next remake of a horror movie will do just as well.