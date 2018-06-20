Watch Portugal Vs. Morocco 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Heavily favored Portugal needs Cristiano Ronaldo to turn in another performance for the ages as they need a win over desperate Morocco on Wednesday.

After a stunning hat-trick against Spain for Cristiano Ronaldo, capped off by a late equalizer as ESPN reported, Portugal faces a must-win match against a desperate Morocco that must at least salvage a draw to have a chance of advancing out of Group B at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in a game that will live stream Wednesday from the 81,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

Though the group contains the reigning European champions in Portugal, as well as Spain, one of the teams favored to win this year’s World Cup, after Matchday One the top of the group table is occupied by the unlikely Iran, who benefited from an own goal by Morocco’s Aziz Bouhaddouz to come away with a 1-0 victory in the group opener. Bouhaddouz earned the dubious distinction of becoming only the third player in World Cup history to come off the bench to victimize his team with an own goal, Sky Sports reported.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Portugal vs. Morocco 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B clash, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the must-win World Cup matchup for both teams is scheduled for 3 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, June 20. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 1 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or wake up bright and early to watch the game at 5 a.m. Pacific. Viewers in Morocco will see the live stream start at 1 p.m. West European Summer Time, while in India, the game gets underway at 5:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Wednesday.

Aziz Bouhaddouz put an own goal past his keeper against Iran, as Morocco came away with a 1-0 loss. Alex Livesey / Getty Images

Amazingly, as the BBC noted, Ronaldo’s three-goal output in his team’s World Cup opener against Spain equaled his entire goal-scoring production in 13 previous World Cup games. But the hat-trick was both the 51st of Ronaldo’s career and the 51st in the history of the World Cup. The feat also made him the oldest player ever to tally a hat-trick in World Cup competition, at 33 years, 130 days old.

Morocco played well throughout their match against Iran and did not allow even a shot in the second half, only to be undone by the own goal from Bouhaddouz. But though the Atlas Lions, as the Moroccan team is called, have won only two games in their five trips to the World Cup — a total of 14 matches played — one of those wins came against Portugal, as 11v11 records. In Mexico in 1986, Morocco drubbed Portugal 3-1.

Watch a preview of Wednesday’s Portugal vs. Morocco World Cup match in the video below, courtesy of Oddsshark.

To watch a live stream of the Portugal vs. Morocco World Cup Group B match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Portugal vs. Morocco FIFA World Cup group stage match streaming live for free without a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees — but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Portugal vs. Morocco contest — and all World Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Portugal vs. Morocco 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B match will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed inside the U.K. only with the BBC iPlayer, while in North Africa and the Middle East, beIn Connect has the live stream.

Within India, Sony Liv will stream the World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch Portugal vs. Morocco on mobile devices.