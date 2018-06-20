Blac Chyna Is Single Again After Splitting From YBN Almighty Jay

Blac Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay went public with their relationship back in March. They were initially spotted out together back in February but kept things under wraps for a while. Shortly after Chyna and Jay confirmed their romance, critics began to question whether or not things between them were real, or if it was just a publicity stunt.

Recently, rumors surfaced that Blac Chyna was pregnant. As it turns out, that is not the case. According to Us Weekly, YBN Almighty Jay confirmed his split from Chyna on Instagram. She has remained quiet about the ending of the relationship, but he tagged her in the post announcing their breakup. With the huge age gap between the two, the news wasn’t shocking to fans, but her silence has raised plenty of questions.

The two were very open about their relationship. Blac Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay revealed they met on Christian Mingle and began dating shortly after. When they talked about their future plans and having kids, Jay revealed the two did not use protection while having sexual relations. Chyna already has two children by famous men and has been called a gold digger in the past. Fortunately, the two did not end up pregnant before they split.

Moving forward there is some concern she may attempt to win Rob Kardashian back. When she was dating someone else last summer she was still sending nudes to him. Unfortunately, things took a bad turn and Kardashian ended up losing his cool and posted those pictures all over social media. Since then, things have been bad on a personal level between the two. They have been able to co-parent their daughter together, but other than that, Chyna and Rob aren’t as cozy as they once were.

YBN Almighty Jay didn’t appear to be too upset by the ending of his relationship with Blac Chyna. The two appeared to have a lot of fun together, but it just didn’t last. Fans and critics have been talking about their relationship for months and taking bets on how long it would last. After several bouts of pregnancy and cheating rumors, Chyna and Jay are moving on separately.

A reconciliation could be in the future, but the terms of the split are unknown. After only a few months together, they decided things weren’t working. More details will likely be available in the coming days, especially if Blac Chyna talks about the split.