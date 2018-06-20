Was Kristen Doute Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’? She Fights Back Against Rumors On Twitter

Kristen Doute addressed recent rumors on Twitter. What did she tell fans about a recent report from 'Radar Online'?

Kristen Doute may not be leaving her full-time role on Vanderpump Rules after all.

Following a report from Radar Online on June 19, which suggested Doute had been demoted due to her lack of drama, the reality star took to her Twitter page and labeled the outlet’s claims as “fake news.”

“I hate giving that trash bag tabloid any attention. But that is [100 percent fake news],” Doute told a fan.

According to Radar Online, producers had allegedly opted to cut Doute from their full-time lineup because she’s simply too low-key and grown up for the series. As the outlet pointed out, Doute was once one of the more controversial cast members of the series but these days, she’s settled down and has been staying out of the drama between her co-stars.

During an early season of Vanderpump Rules, Doute shockingly hooked up with her co-star and friend, Jax Taylor, who was dating Stassi Schroeder at the time. It was then revealed that the sexual encounter had reportedly occurred during the time Doute was dating her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

Following her numerous hookups on the show, including a short-lived romance with James Kennedy, Doute began dating Brian Carter and her off-the-wall behavior seemed to come to an abrupt halt.

Prior to Radar Online‘s report being shared, Kristen Doute appeared to be just as much a part of the cast as she’s ever been when she attended the MTV Movie And TV Awards with her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Marie, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Stassi Schroeder.

The cast was nominated for the award for Best Reality Series/Franchise but lost to Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As fans of the series may have seen on social media, Doute and her co-stars recently began filming the new installment of Vanderpump Rules and earlier this month, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s engagement was caught on camera by a Bravo TV film crew. On June 7, after Taylor asked Cartwright to marry him in Malibu, he and his fiancé were surprised by Doute and the rest of their co-stars, who threw them a surprise party hours after the special moment took place.

As for Doute’s own future engagement, she’s said that she would like to have a ring on her finger soon but so far, there doesn’t appear to be anything official to announce.

Kristen Doute and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 7.