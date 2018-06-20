Some XXXTentacion Fans Think The Rapper Faked His Own Death

Conspiracy theorists believe that rapper XXXTentacion is not dead. Fans of the late 20-year-old rapper point to an old video where he declares that he is still alive.

As tributes pour in about the rapper’s tragic death, some fans are in denial.

PageSix reports that the said footage dates back to August last year. XXXTentacion posted a video on Instagram depicting himself hanging in an apparent suicide stunt. Fans thought the footage was real and he later clarified that he is not dead.

“Everybody got to chill the f**k out! No one said I died. … Relax!

The “Sad!” rapper then explained that the footage was for a music video, which was for his breakout hit “Look at Me!.”

“I had to hurry up and f**king post so you didn’t think I was dead, ’cause I don’t want any of my fans killing themselves! Calm the f–k down It’s for a music video. … I’m not dead.”

Some fans also claim that news of Onfroy’s death is a publicity stunt and point to a new tattoo of a large clock on the side of the 20-year-old rapper face. Conspiracy theorists claim that the tattoo is not visible in the crime scene footage despite only one side of his face is visible.

Denials of the late rapper’s death are being spread on social media platform Twitter with several retweets and likes.

#BREAKING: @xxxtentacion IS NOT DEAD( I’m video, there was no blood, no tree tattoo, and he posted a video saying it was for a music video and the person was a prop, and profile pic changed) X DID NOT DIE — ????Fortyis_life???? (@Alex48228483) June 19, 2018

On Monday, the rapper and singer whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy was pronounced dead. Footage surfaced of XXXTentacion where he appeared lifeless after being shot and robbed outside a motorcycle dealership.

A TMZ report states that Onfroy was approached by two gunmen with one of them firing multiple shots at the rapper.

WATCH I AM SAYING THIS NOW! 6/17/18 7:55pm. @xxxtentacion IS NOT DEAD! HE IS PULLING OFF THE WORLDS BIGGEST PUBLICITY STUNT EVER DONE BY MANKIND! I BET THERE WILL BE NEWS IN THE NEXT 72hrs ABOUT HIM BEING IN CRITICAL CONDITION AND ALIVE! MARK MY WORDS! #XXXTENTACION IS NOT DEAD! — ????????‍♂️SAINT VVS JETSKI???? (@SAINTJETSKI) June 19, 2018

The “Moonlight” rapper was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The controversial rapper was facing several legal issues after recently being released from house arrest. XXXTentacion has been accused of domestic violence. He was facing 15 felony charges at the time of his death, including false imprisonment, witness tampering and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

rest in peace ???????????? I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

My heart dropped when I heard about @xxxtentacion, I feel like we only got to see a glimpse of his artistry. I didn’t know him personally but I respect how passionate he was about his music and message. Nobody deserves this kind of ending. gone too soon, damn! RIP — Sean Don (@BigSean) June 19, 2018

Onfroy was arrested and charged with robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in 2016 before focusing on a music career.

Many supporters of the late rapper point to his attempts to rehabilitate his image with a plan to host a charity event, pledge to donate $100,000 to a domestic violence charity and his positivity and anti-violence stance.

There has been no arrest made in the rapper’s murder and details about his cause of death is yet to be released. The Broward Co. Sheriff’s Department is offering a reward up to $3,000 for anyone who might have information that leads to an arrest in 20-year-old rapper’s shooting.