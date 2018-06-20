Tommy Lee’s Son Thanks Him For Paying For His Rehab, Offers To Return The Favor

Brandon Lee insists his dad has an alcohol problem.

Tommy Lee’s public feud with his son Brandon has taken another turn. After trading back and forth insults in honor of Father’s Day, the estranged dad and son finally seem to agree on one thing: Tommy took care of Brandon when he was dealing with substance abuse issues as a teen.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tommy Lee hit Twitter to post a rundown of the money he spent on Brandon’s rehab and 21st birthday party last year. In a spoof of the Mastercard “priceless” ads, Lee revealed that he spent $130,000 on his oldest son’s rehab, but that his son “acting like a victim on social media” is “priceless.”

On Tuesday, Brandon Lee acknowledged that is grateful for his wealthy father’s help, but he couldn’t help but get another dig in. Brandon Lee took to Instagram to post.

“I thank my dad for paying for my treatment. It’s the best thing he has ever done for me. Today, I am almost two years sober. Every day that goes by, I feel more grateful. My clear mind has allowed me to do a lot with this time. So much so that I would like to offer to pay for his treatment.”

Tommy Lee Claims He Spent $130,000 for Rehab for Estranged Son as War of Words Continues https://t.co/SNBudlhpmB — People (@people) June 19, 2018

Brandon Lee’s public feud with the former Motley Crue drummer dates back to March when he reportedly hit his sleeping father and busted his lip. At the time, Brandon attributed the violent incident to an “intervention” for his father that went awry.

“I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism,” Brandon Lee said in a statement released to People.

“I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

Tommy Lee promptly denied his son’s “intervention” story on Twitter, writing, “LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m (expletive) retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ (expletive) years I deserve it. You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here.”

Before their recent physical altercation and Twitter war, Tommy Lee had a close relationship with his son Brandon. The rock star even wrote the Generation Swine track “Brandon” for his 1-year-old son back in 1997. And just last year, Brandon Lee posted a sweet Father’s Day tribute to Tommy on Instagram. Sadly, things have gone downhill for Tommy Lee and his son.

Brandon Thomas Lee is one of the two children Tommy Lee has with his ex-wife Pamela Anderson. The exes are also parents to a 20-year-old son, Dylan Lee.