Taylor Schilling & Kate McKinnon Movie ‘Family’ To Premiere In Brooklyn With Performance By Insane Clown Posse

Laura Steinel’s directorial debut culminates at The Gathering of the Juggalos and has garnered some positive reviews.

It’s not often that Insane Clown Posse plays a movie premiere, although the band has performed a concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. However, today, via their official Twitter, Insane Clown Posse — also known as ICP — have tweeted confirmation that they will be performing in Brooklyn, New York for the premiere of Laura Steinel’s upcoming comedy Family.

According to Broadway World, the event will take place on Friday, June 29 and will also feature an introduction by writer and director Laura Steinel. Family stars Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters) and Taylor Schilling (Orange Is The New Black). The Hollywood Reporter gave the film a positive review back in March of this year.

Family premiered at the SXSW film festival and according to IMDb is a film about “An emotionally-stunted aunt [trying] to bond with her 13-year-old niece, who wants nothing more than to run away from home and become a Juggalo.” User reviews on the popular film website rate the film a 7.1 out of 10.

“Juggalo” is a self-applied term for followers of Detroit hip-hop group Insane Clown Posse. Historically speaking the term first appeared on the group’s 1993 EP Beverly Kills 50187. By 1997 ICP were fully embracing the term as a pillar of their legacy, recording the track “What is a Juggalo” for their platinum album The Great Milenko. That album, originally released by Disney-owned Hollywood Records, was pulled from release citing obscene lyrics.

Island Records eventually came to the rescue of the group, releasing the album amid a national controversy. This exposure allowed ICP to eventually achieve self-sufficiency and fully fund their independent record label Psychopathic Records, leaving the major-label game altogether, and on their own terms. It was in 2000 that ICP and Psychopathic Records first held The Gathering of the Juggalos, in Novi, Michigan. Initially a 2-day event, the festival evolved over the years to last for nearly a week, at its peak.

Since 2000, The Gathering of the Juggalos has brought in tens of thousands of Juggalos each year and featured such acts as Academy Award-winning hip-hop outfit Three 6 Mafia, Ice Cube, Method Man & Redman, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Busta Rhymes, Cypress Hill, Mushroomhead, Ho99o9, Gwar, and Static-X. Comedy sets have included late comedians Ralphie Mays and Charlie Murphy, as well as comedic living-legends like Gilbert Gottfried and Jim Norton. Not to mention, the festival regularly features wrestling matches from just about every professional wrestler in the business.

Insane Clown Posse attending the Billboard Awards wearing matching suits Carlo Allegri / Getty Images

Family, according to reviews, culminates at the aforementioned Gathering of the Juggalos, and apparently interacting with Juggalos completely changed Steinel’s perspective on the subculture.

While ICP is a group generally synonymous with violent lyrics relating to the horror genre, Laura Steinel’s film Family takes a look at the surprisingly wholesome side of Insane Clown Posse’s followers and their close-knit community. Steinel initially set out to use Juggalos as a kind of metaphor for a parent’s worst nightmare, but according to Deadline, had a complete change of heart.

“At the time, I was like, ‘Oh, they’re terrifying,’ and then we went on to make this movie and I realized I was talking about a large group of people, and they happen to be pretty great… I had assumptions about the Juggalo community, but I think we all kind of feel like outcasts, in our own ways. We all feel like we’re the weirdo. They’ve just found something that brings them together as a community, and I love that.”

When they’re not telling horror stories by way of rap songs like “The Killing Fields” or “Mr. Rotten Treats,” ICP vehemently and vocally reject concepts like racism, classism, violence against women, and sexual harassment, demonstrated in songs like “Bully Blaster,” “Halls of Illusions,” and most famously, the extra-confrontational and controversial song “F**k Your Rebel Flag.” To date, Insane Clown Posse has sold more than 7 million records.

At this time, Family does not have a wide theatrical release date.