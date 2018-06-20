Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Hit Up McDonald’s Drive Thru After Fans Accuse Her Of Being On Crazy Diet

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially back in L.A. and they’re not worried about who sees them. The couple, who have been going through quite a bit of relationship drama over the past few months, were spotted out on Tuesday as they hit up a McDonald’s drive-thru.

According to June 19 report by The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were photographed ordering through a McDonald’s drive-thru in L.A. as Tristan was seen driving Khloe’s black Rolls Royce, and was noticeably missing his shirt. Meanwhile, Kardashian donned a black shirt and dark aviator sunglasses to go with her baby pink nail color.

Khloe Kardashian also went make-up free for the drive-thru trip and wore her long, blonde hair straight. She was also photographed snacking on french fries as she and Tristan drove away from the restaurant.

The couple’s fast food run comes just one day after Kardashian fired back at online haters who claimed that she was losing weight too quickly, or adhering to a “ridiculous” diet in order to her post-baby body back in order after giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson.

“I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets. It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food,” Khloe tweeted on Monday.

Khloe Kardashian also opened up on her thoughts about dieting, saying that it can be a “great” tool to lose weight, but it often doesn’t create long-lasting results. Khloe revealed that she believes working out is the only real way to maintain a healthy body, and that everyone should exercise at their own “rhythm,” adding that “There’s no one size fits all [with] health and fitness.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson moved back to L.A. from Cleveland over the weekend and celebrated Father’s Day at Khloe’s Calabasas home. The couple was spotted out together on Monday night as they dined at Nobu in Malibu and the hit up the Peppermint Club with Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima and Kendall Jenner and her new man, Ben Simmons.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have already readjusted to life in L.A. after several months of living in Cleveland.