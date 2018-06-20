The title Pippa and her husband use was purchased by her father-in-law, David Matthews

There has been buzz over what title the child of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews will have, seeing that he or she will be the first cousin to the future King of England, but there seems to be some confusion about how his works. It is possible that at some point in the future that the Matthews family could be given titles, but for now the only titles that Pippa and James have come from a purchase in Scotland made by James’ father.

Town & Country says that Marlene Koenig, a royal historian, says that Pippa’s child will not have a title beyond the kind that everyone has.

“Pippa is Mrs. James Matthews, [so] her kids will be Master or Miss Christian name Matthews. No titles whatsoever.”

Koenig says the confusion seems to surround honorary titles that were purchased by James’ father, David Matthews. Pippa and James can be called Laird and Lady of Glen Affric after David Matthews purchased an estate in the Scottish Highlands in 2008.

“[James’s] father bought a feudal barony. ‘Laird’ is not a title, but a description applied by those living on and around the estate. Ownership of a souvenir plot of land does not bring with it the right to any description such as ‘laird,’ ‘lord,’ or ‘lady.'”

Duncan Larcombe, a writer, and biographer of a book about Prince Harry says that the estate in Scotland is worth a lot of money, but it’s not the same as a royal title which is handed down.

“James is heir to a fair amount of land, but it is nothing like a proper title. He will become a Laird, but that’s not anything like a Dukedom or a title.”

But of a bigger concern right now to the Matthews family are the charges against patriarch David Matthews who was arrested on the suspicion of rape of a minor in France. Two women are alleging that Matthews raped them while they stayed at a hotel owned by his family on the French island of St. Barts.

Lawyers for David Matthews says he denies the charges.

“David Matthews categorically denies the allegation and unequivocally contests the untrue and scandalous accusation.”

Matthews, along with his wife Jane bought the Eden Roc Hotel twenty years ago, and spend at least a portion of their year there. French authorities arrested David Matthews at the Paris Orly Airport where he was traveling with his wife. He is currently out on bond and was allowed to return to England.