Man Offers Chicken Alfredo And Sprite In Exchange For Sex With A Minor, Gets Arrested

The man honestly didn't believe that sex with a 15-year-old was something wrong.

A 22-year-old man who attends Youngstown State University as a student has been accused of having sexually explicit conversations with someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy. The accusations also include Albert Maruna IV sending nude photographs to the boy who ended up being an undercover police officer posing as a teenager. After showing up at a prearranged meeting spot with a number of questionable items, Maruna was arrested by police.

According to WFMJ, an officer from the Austintown Police Department had been using a dating app and talking to Maruna for more than a week. The office actually created the account back in November and was originally contacted by the suspect on Dec. 5, 2017.

On a number of occasions, the officer did tell Maruna that he was only 15-years-old, but the Youngstown State student never flinched and continued talking with him. A text from Maruna actually stated that he didn’t even think about age.

“Age is a number I believe…I don’t believe in age…I’m OK if you (sic) OK with me.”

Using the app and text messages, the suspect sent a number of nude self-photographs to the person he believed to be a teenager.

Maruna also continually stated that he wanted to have sex with the supposed teenager as well. Last week, a meet-up was arranged in Austintown and Maruna told the person that he was planning on bringing chicken alfredo and Sprite to their little get-together.

Upon showing up on the scene, the man was arrested.

Man sentenced after offering Sprite, chicken Alfredo for sex with minor https://t.co/e5SyGOwWGV pic.twitter.com/uwKoYFPPKB — WESH 2 News (@WESH) June 19, 2018

When Albert Maruna showed up at the meeting spot, he had a number of items with him in addition to those he said he was bringing.

Chicken Alfredo in a Tupperware container

Two bottles of Sprite

A MAC book

Three zip drives

An iPhone

Vaseline lotion

A bottle of Astroglide lubrication

At that moment, police did arrest the suspect who admitted to not only sending the nude photographs but he showed up in hopes of having sex with a teenager. After confiscating his phone and looking through it, police are attempting to determine the age of others that Maruna sent photos to and with which he had sexually explicit conversations.

Just like what he said to the supposed teenager, Maruna told the police that he didn’t believe having sex with a 15-year-old was doing anything wrong.

WESH 2 News reported that he has been charged with possessing criminal tools, importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Albert Maruna now has to register as a Tier One sex offender and has been on house arrest for a period of 120 days, but he will have to appear in court and answer to the charges on Wednesday morning.