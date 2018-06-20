Cam Newton Gets In The Face Of A Young Heckler At Football Camp

Cam Newton is making it clear that he will not back down from hecklers in the NFL offseason, even if they are only kids.

Newton, the Carolina Panthers quarterback, was on hand for a 7-on-7 football camp in Bradenton, Florida where some children decided to taunt him about his performance in Super Bowl 50.

“Hey Cam, can I get a fumble,” one kid asked in the video that has gone viral since it was posted on Twitter Sunday. “What happened in the Super Bowl?”

While it is unclear which taunt got Newton fired up next, something one of the young boys said caused him to turn around to address one of his hecklers.

“Don’t try that sh** with me, little boy,” the QB responded before one boy could be seen telling him, “I’ll fight your a**.”

#kickingitwithcam 2k18 was the best yet. Thanks to everyone that showed support for my Foundation’s continued work! https://t.co/CZ9mTCRGC2 pic.twitter.com/z8zftUSKQL — Cameron Newton (@CameronNewton) June 8, 2018

Newton, who initially began walking away from the exchange, quickly turned back around to get close to the boy’s face.

“You’ll do what,” he questioned the young NFL fan who knew to respond with “Nothing.”

The kids laughed off the incident before berating Newton with some more taunting as he walked away.

The Super Bowl that the kids were referring to was the 2016 game where Newtons’ Panthers suffered a 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. The game was far from Newton’s best which was evident by him fumbling the ball twice and getting sacked six times.

After the big game, Newton said he felt like he let his fans and family down. He was visibly upset and stormed out of the post-game press conference with a dramatic exit.

Still, he was named the NFL MVP that year. When reflecting on his behavior after the game, Newton admitted that he was a sore loser.

“You show me a good loser and I’m going to show you a loser,” Newton said in his exit interview that year, according to The Charlotte Observer.

During the interview, Newton said things had been blown out of proportion. He admitted to being emotional after investing so much time into his team and making so many sacrifices just to come up short.

Fast forward two years and Newton still hates losing. At a celebrity kickball game to raise money for his charity earlier this month, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen called him out for being a sore loser when things were not going as expected during the friendly game.

“He’s so mad right now…He’s losing. He can’t even control himself,” Olsen told ESPN. ” It’s hilarious. He takes this very serious.”

Still, he has been spending much of is time away from the field concentrating on The Cam Newton Foundation which focuses on helping underprivileged kids.