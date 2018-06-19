Roseanne Barr Reportedly Still Trying To Make Amends To Cast & Crew For Show’s Cancellation

Roseanne Barr is still trying to make her apologies to the cast and crew of her show after her controversial tweets got the highly rated sitcom cancelled by ABC.

According to a June 19 report by Entertainment Tonight, Roseanne Barr is trying to “make things right” and is still extremely upset over the show’s cancellation. Sources tell the outlet that Barr is so distraught that she has “broken down” on the phone during calls to cast and crew members, and that they have all listened to her apologies.

The insider goes on to reveal that Roseanne Barr’s biggest regret about her controversial tweets, which have been deemed racist by some, is that the show’s youngest star, actress Jayden Rey who played her granddaughter Mary on the show, could think that Roseanne doesn’t love her because of the color of her skin.

The sources goes on to say that many close to Roseanne Barr are still confused about her racist comments on social media, because that doesn’t match up with the woman that they knew.

One of the ways that Roseanne may be making amends to the cast and crew of the show is to give her consent for the series to continue on with a spin-off. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although Roseanne is the creator of the show and its characters, she is reportedly considering signing off on allowing the show to continue without her, as well as foregoing any profits she would have made from a spin-off series.

“Roseanne feels so bad about her antics she is trying to figure out a way to help people harmed by the cancellation. She’s considering giving up financial and creative participation in a spin-off so the people she loves can have jobs. Barr holding on is a stumbling block,” an insider previously told Page Six.

Sources tell ET that the network is weighing their options on continuing the sitcom without its title character, and that there will likely be a decision about whether or not the show will go on very soon.

The Inquisitr also reports that many Roseanne cast members, including John Goodman, who played Roseanne’s husband Dan Conner on the show, are interested in appearing in a spin-off series. Rumors have been flying that the series would likely kill off Barr’s character, and move on to focus on the Conner family without their matriarch, perhaps moving Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene, into a more significant role.