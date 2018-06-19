Shakira Shares Adorable And Rare Photo Of Her Sons Rooting For Colombia In World Cup

Like the rest of the world, Shakira has had her eyes glued to the TV screen during this year’s World Cup. And as it turns out, her sons are also soccer fans who want in on the action.

In a post from earlier today on her popular Instagram account, the singer wowed fans with two sweet photos of her boys rooting for her home country of Colombia in the World Cup. In the first of the set of photos, the two boys can both be seen with huge smiles on their faces while donning bright yellow Colombia jerseys.

The next image in the series shows a split screen of Shakira’s boys, again both sporting huge smiles, as they again wear bright yellow Adidas jerseys. It should come as no shock that the singer’s photos have gained a lot of attention from her 48 million-plus followers with over 1.4 million likes as well as 16,000 comments in just six hours of being posted.

Many fans commented on the World Cup game between Colombia and Japan (which unfortunately for Shakira, Colombia ended up losing) while countless other fans couldn’t help but comment on the post to gush over how adorable her children are.

“Very beautiful kids. I wish good health, let God protect them and your family this is sacred.”

“Wow, they are absolutely gorgeous,” another chimed in.

‪Vamos Colombia! ????????⚽????‬ A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Jun 19, 2018 at 5:17am PDT

As most fans know, Shakira and Gerard Pique have two children together, Sasha and Milan. And since having her two kids, Shakira admits that life has changed for her, as she now puts her children before herself. Last year, the songstress opened up in an interview with ET Online.

“I never thought I would say this, music is my hobby. But they switched the dynamic completely. That’s why I enjoy making this album so much, because now my work is being a mom. I now consider my other work, which is making music, a hobby. That’s why making this album was such a pleasure.”

In the in-depth interview, Shakira also opened up about her stint on The Voice, saying that she will never return to the show because it forced her to spend too much time away from her family. She also confessed that now her life revolves around her kids and they’re her number one priority.

“They’re the center of my universe and my biggest priority in life to make sure they feel loved and that they will become good people, great human beings. That’s my number one goal and then everything else is secondary,” Shakira confessed.

The singer is currently on her El Dorado World Tour.