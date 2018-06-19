‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Announces She’s Starting A New Podcast

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is making news a lot as of late.

As Perez Hilton shared earlier today, the mother of three admitted to having sex with her ex, Jeremy Calvert, on a recent episode of the show. The pair split three years ago, back in 2015, but recently slept together.

“I mean, he has tried to get me to have sex with him a couple of times. And it happened once. It happened a few months ago,” she could be heard telling a friend.

She even confessed that she had to hide in Jeremy’s house to avoid his mother and their daughter catching them in the act! Talk about a close call. But even though the couple had sex, Leah still says that she doesn’t have feelings for Jeremy.

“It’s a road I don’t want to go back down. I know I don’t feel anything. I don’t want to upset him. I’m not the same person I was, I’m not the same person he proposed to.”

The reality star also shared some good news with her fans today on Twitter. In a recent message, one fan tweeted to the Teen Mom 2 star, thanking her for “inspiring me to continue to live my standard and focus on my personal journey and inventory.” Leah retweeted the message along with a message of her own.

“I loveeee! # liveyourstandard Are you ready for the podcast?”

Messer didn’t release any further details on the podcast such as when it will be released or how it can be streamed, but it’s no secret that her fans are pretty excited about it, with many fans retweeting the good news.

As fans of the reality star already know, Messer has been busy with her clothing line, Live Your Standard, over the past few weeks. The collection features everything from t-shirts to hats and even onesies. And prices won’t set consumers back a ton with the most expensive item in the line being a sweatshirt, which retails for $45.

This summer, Leah has been keeping busy with her three kids — Addie, Aleeah, and Aliannah. Most recently, the reality star shared a photo of the girls at a splash pad. In the image, the girls appear to be having a blast as they all rock huge smiles as well as their bathing suits and strike a pose. Thus far, the photo, which was posted only an hour ago, has been receiving a ton of attention from fans with over 15,000 likes and 300 plus comments. The previous day, the kids appeared at the pool with a friend.

For fans who wish to listen to Messer’s upcoming podcast, they’ll have to wait until Leah releases further information.