WWE News: Rey Mysterio Confirms Negotiations With WWE On Return With Long-Term Deal

On the day dedicated to him, the famous luchadore confirms he is in talks for a WWE return.

For years now, there have been rumors about Rey Mysterio making his way back to WWE for some sort of big return, but it just hasn’t ever materialized into anything substantial. So far in 2018, Mysterio has actually made two appearances for the company in a limited capacity, but they were nothing more than one-off happenings. Now, the former world champion has officially confirmed he is in negotiations with WWE for a return and a long-term deal.

In January, Rey Mysterio made a shocking return to WWE for the first time in years when he appeared in the Royal Rumble. As reported by the Inquisitr, Mysterio not only returned, but he did really well and ended up being one of the final six superstars left in the huge match.

Then, Mysterio headed to Saudi Arabia to take part in the Greatest Royal Rumble which led many fans to believe he was even closer to a full-time return to WWE. Unfortunately for those that wanted to see Mysterio back soon, it didn’t end up happening.

At that point, Mysterio dealt with a few injuries and agreed to appear at Cody Rhodes’ All In on Sept. 1, but will he ever return to WWE? On the day associated and dedicated to him, Mysterio finally revealed that he may be back before too long.

Fans know that the “6-1-9” is one of Rey Mysterio’s signature maneuvers and San Diego recently revealed that June 19 would officially be known as “Rey Mysterio Day.” It is on this day that Lucha Central reports Mysterio has confirmed negotiations are ongoing for his WWE return.

While exact details of the negotiations aren’t yet known, Mysterio did confirm that they’re looking at a possible three-year deal between the two. As of Tuesday, no new agreement had been reached between the two parties as some things are still being ironed out.

The hold-up in having the deal made now is likely based on conversations of Rey Mysterio being able to do a part-time schedule. He’s been seeking that kind of schedule for a while now and it is what has been the problem between him returning in the past.

For now, Rey Mysterio is scheduled and confirmed for AAA’s Triplemania XXVI in late August and All In on September 1, and a few other events here and there. If he can end up getting the part-time schedule he wants from WWE, it’s still unlikely that they would allow him to work with other promotions. Either way, the negotiations are taking place and one of the most exciting World Champions of all time may soon be on his way back to Raw or SmackDown.