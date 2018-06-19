Four Hit Movies On Netflix To Watch That Are About To Leave In June 2018

There are only days left before these popular titles leave Netflix, including the smash-hit ‘Captain America: Civil War.’

If you’re looking for the best movies on Netflix, there are a handful of quality titles that are about to leave the streaming site throughout the month of June 2018, as Vulture documented. Netflix recently brought in a collection of new movies to stream in June 2018, and unfortunately, some hit titles are also expiring from the site this month. Whether you’re in the mood for a powerful drama, a Hollywood classic, or a blockbuster action flick, there’s a Netflix movie listed below to fit your mood.

Cake

Directed by Daniel Barnz and written by Patrick Tobin, Cake stars Jennifer Aniston, Anna Kendrick, Adriana Barraza, and Sam Worthington. Fandango provides the premise for one of the most powerful movies on Netflix.

“Claire Simmons (Aniston) suffers from chronic pain. The suicide of Nina, one of Claire’s fellow chronic-pain group members, prompts her to explore the boundaries between life and death, abandonment and heartbreak, danger and salvation.”

Jennifer Aniston is largely known for her comedic roles in over-the-top comedies, such as We’re the Millers and Horrible Bosses, but critics praised her powerful performance in this drama streaming on Netflix. This thoughtful movie depicts what it’s like to live with illness and pain, and what it takes to rediscover your life. Those who choose to watch this emotionally moving film may want to have a box of tissues nearby, and you may want to watch it quickly because it leaves Netflix on June 20, 2018.

Freestyle Releasing

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For

New stories from Frank Miller’s graphic novel are interwoven in this Netflix feature, and this follow-up to the 2005 hit noir plays as a sequel, a prequel, and an equal all in one. Reviews were mixed among viewers and critics, but at the very least, this Netflix feature is entertaining and visually stunning. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller, the film features an all-star cast: Josh Brolin, Mickey Rourke, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eva Green, Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson, Bruce Willis, Ray Liotta, Jeremy Piven, Powers Boothe, Christopher Lloyd, and Lady Gaga.

A Dame to Kill For leaves Netflix on June 22, 2018, and 2005’s Sin City is also available on the streaming site.

Captain America: Civil War

Out of Marvel’s vast cinematic universe, Civil War remains one of their highest-rated movies. For those that may be behind on their comic book films, Rotten Tomatoes provides the storyline for one of the best movies on Netflix.

“Marvel’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’ finds Steve Rogers leading the newly formed team of Avengers in their continued efforts to safeguard humanity. But after another incident involving the Avengers results in collateral damage, political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability, headed by a governing body to oversee and direct the team. The new status quo fractures the Avengers, resulting in two camps—one led by Steve Rogers and his desire for the Avengers to remain free to defend humanity without government interference, and the other following Tony Stark’s surprising decision to support government oversight and accountability.”

Critics and audiences praised this film for bucking the cartoonish plots that are often found in comic book movies and implementing thought-provoking ones instead. This blockbuster film is one of the most popular movies on Netflix, and it leaves the streaming site on June 25, 2018.

On Golden Pond

Starring Katharine Hepburn, Jane Fonda, Dabney Coleman, and in his final role, Henry Fonda, this is one of the highest-rated movies from 1981. Henry Fonda portrays Norman, a cranky man with an estranged relationship with his daughter, Chelsea (Jane). At Golden Pond, Norman and his wife, Ethel (Katharine Hepburn), care for Billy, the son of Chelsea’s new boyfriend, and an unexpected relationship grows. If you have yet to check out this film, and you enjoy movies centered on family dynamics and drama, then this is a must-watch. Henry Fonda was 75 when he made this film, and critics consider it one of his finest roles.

On Golden Pond is one of the best movies on Netflix, and the classic film leaves the site on June 30, 2018.