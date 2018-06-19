Paris Hilton: Ex-BFF, Lindsay Lohan, Won’t Receive Invite To Wedding With Chris Zylka, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Lindsay Lohan is excluded from the guest list for Paris Hilton's upcoming wedding to Chris Zylka.

The Paris Hilton-Lindsay Lohan feud is apparently still brewing. Paris was asked by TMZ whether or not Lindsay Lohan would be receiving an invite to her upcoming wedding with Chris Zylka. Hilton made zero eye contact and replied with a laugh, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” Paris later shared the same sentiments this morning on Twitter.

Paris was then hit with the loaded question of whether she would attend Lindsay’s nuptials if she ever got married. Hilton promptly said, “No. I’m very busy,” according to Us Weekly.

Paris Hilton and Lohan’s drama dates back to 2006 when Lohan was reportedly dating Paris Hilton’s ex-boyfriend, Greek shipping heir, Stavros Niarchos. Soon after, a rant video of Brandon Davis went viral in which he can be heard calling Lohan “fire crotch” multiple times. Paris is seen laughing in the background.

The former Simple Life star is actually pretty busy preparing for her upcoming wedding, modeling for Kanye West’s fashion brand, and DJing across the world. Hilton is also prepping for a musical comeback and even contemplating a return to reality television.

Paris said that her team has been getting a ton of calls and offers from different networks, “so maybe,” a show could be in the works.

When it came to Kim Kardashian, someone who will make it on Hilton’s guest list, Paris had nothing but nice things to say, according to W.

“I’m so proud of her.”

Kim Kardashian successfully petitioned president Donald Trump to grant clemency to a first-time offender, Alice Johnson. Johnson had been serving a non-violent drug offense since 1996. Paris said that Johnson didn’t deserve her sentence and what Kim K. did was incredible. Hilton said that she applauded Kim for using her platform and her voice to help someone in need.

Over the weekend, Lohan posted a video clip of herself at the resort in Mykonos, Greece. After making several visits to Greece, Lohan decided to open LOHAN Nightclub in 2016. Now, the actress turned nightclub owner-DJ-designer has debuted her new Grecian getaway under the name of LOHAN Beach House.

Lindsay has worn many hats over the years. The actress previously dropped an album and in 2017, Lohan announced that she was launching a jewelry line. Lindsay’s rep confirmed that the Herbie Fully Loaded star’s line was “in the works.” At the time, Lohan designed a jewelry collection for the British brand, Lavish Alice.

Lindsay Lohan has an affinity for traveling over the world in search of the best vacation hot spots. Lohan made several public appearances in the south of France and attended the Cannes Film Festival. Lohan was also spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix in between posting several yacht shots before deleting the photos from her Instagram account, according to Vogue.

Lindsay is the co-owner of LOHAN nightclub in Athens. LiLo’s guy friend, Dennis Papageorgiou, a Greek millionaire and restaurateur, named the hotspot after the Mean Girls star. Papageorgiou is the sole owner of the club but is giving Lohan co-ownership rights and a large bulk of the profits.

A LOHAN spokesperson revealed to TMZ that Papageorgiou came up with the nightclub idea in July of 2017, the same month Lohan split from ex-fiance, Egor Tarabasov.

A year later, Lohan made an appearance on the red carpet and it was during this time that Lohan stated her decision to move her life to Dubai.

“I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life.”

Lohan said that she’s relieved that she doesn’t have to be scrutinized every second. Lindsay added that it’s important to have a private life that is separate from her public life.