Mike Hoffman Traded To San Jose A Week After Girlfriend Monika Caryk Is Accused Of Bullying

Among the statements allegedly made by Caryk are those in which she wished death on Melinda Karlsson's unborn child who was later stillborn.

Mike Hoffman of the Ottawa Senators was traded twice in one day. The first trade was by the only professional team he’s ever played for when the Senators traded him, Cody Donaghey, and their fifth-round choice in the 2020 draft to the San Jose Sharks for Mikkel Boedker, Julius Bergman, and a sixth-round choice in the 2020 draft. Hours later, the Sharks traded him and a 2018 seventh-round choice to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Florida’s 2019 second-round pick as well as their fourth- and fifth-round picks in 2018. Hoffman’s head-spinning day came following accusations by Senators team captain Erik Karlsson and his wife Melinda accused Mike and his fiancée, Monika Caryk of online harassment according to Daily Mail. Mike and Monika deny the charges, but Senators general manager Pierre Dorion believes it was the right move, saying it

“showcases our determination to strengthen the future of the team by improving chemistry, leadership and character in the locker room and on the ice. We are confident it is a step in the right direction for the long-term success of this organization.”

On May 4, Melinda Karlsson filed a protection order against Monika Caryk. In the filing, Melinda accused Monika of harassing remarks via social media that included statements about Melinda and Erik’s baby that was stillborn in March. The document reportedly included claims by Karlsson that Caryk wished her baby dead before it was born and that she said someone should “take out” Erik’s legs to end his hockey career.

Karlsson claims that Caryk “has posted over 1,000 negative and derogatory statements about me as a professional.” Caryk and Hoffman deny any involvement in the remarks that were apparently made under a pseudonym. Mike Hoffman said,

“There is a 150 percent chance that my fiancée Monika and I are not involved in any of the accusations that have been pursued… We totally understand there’s no place for cyberbullying. We’ve offered to cooperate and do anything it takes to find out who is doing this.”

Since word got out that Melinda would be filing charges against Caryk, others have come out with their support for Melinda, saying that Caryk seemed obsessed with her and that it had turned dark.

Among the remarks the Karlssons attribute to Caryk are some made in response to an Instagram post by Erik following the stillbirth of their son, Alex. Over 10,000 people responded to the post, most with sympathy and support. But among those messages was one that read, “I feel bad for the baby he didn’t have a chance with Melinda popping painkiller medication every day.” That account and another one that made derogatory remarks about the Karlssons have been deactivated.

The Senators said Tuesday that they are cooperating with the NHL in an investigation on the matter.