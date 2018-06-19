Sony Introduces New Discounted Line Of Games Called ‘PlayStation Hits’

Gamers can now catch up on the PlayStation 4's biggest hits at a discounted price.

During E3 2018, Sony shed more details on a handful of upcoming titles that are due for release over the next couple of years, including Spider-Man, The Last of Us Part II, Death Stranding, and Ghost of Tsushima. Still, even with plenty of games to look forward to on the horizon, the publishing giant hasn’t forgotten about its ever-growing back catalog of games.

In a move that’s sure to please those who are on a tight budget, Sony has just announced (via the PlayStation blog) a new line of discounted titles under the “PlayStation Hits” banner. Longtime gamers might remember similar initiatives from the early 2000s and onward, from Nintendo’s “Selects” and “Player Choice” to Microsoft’s “Platinum Hits.” Sony had a similar line of games titled “Greatest Hits,” which encompassed over 700 titles across PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and the handheld PlayStation Portable. However, up until now, there hasn’t been a similar discount for PlayStation 4 titles, although digital sales have become more prevalent on the PlayStation Network Store.

Starting on June 28, more than a dozen titles will be discounted to a suggested retail price of $19.99. Canadian gamers will also be able to take advantage of the savings, though it’s worth noting that all games might not be discounted in each respective region.

Here’s a full list of games which are confirmed to be getting a discount:

Bloodborne

Driveclub

Infamous Second Son

Killzone: Shadow Fall

LittleBigPlanet 3

Ratchet & Clank

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Battlefield 4

Doom(not discounted in Canada)

Project Cars

Street Fighter V

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza 0

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience(includes Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, and Metal Gear Online, as well as all DLC for all three games)

Longtime PlayStation Plus (Sony’s paid service for online gaming) subscribers may already have some of these titles, as Bloodborne, Driveclub, LittleBigPlanet 3, Ratchet & Clank, and Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes/The Phantom Pain have all been given away for free in the past. Those who prefer to game on the go will be out of luck, as Sony has all but abandoned the PlayStation Vita. Needless to say, don’t hold your breath for a discounted line of handheld titles anytime soon.

If you’re looking to pick up any of the “PlayStation Hits” titles, make note that major expansions and downloadable content do not come included (except for the Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience, which packs in all previously released DLC).