Uber May Soon Provide Discounted Fare For Passengers With Patience

All Uber employees in San Francisco and Los Angeles are testing out an exciting new app feature that will afford a lower fare for any passenger willing to wait on a ride. The take on whether this idea will remain as such or expand remains unknown. A company representative confirmed the potential attribute in a recent report from Quartz.

“Affordability is a top reason riders choose shared rides, and we’re internally experimenting with a way to save money in exchange for a later pickup.”

The price for taking an Uber varies dramatically. Some users may not be aware that even the location is connected to their charge. Surge pricing, as reported by The Verge, is still employed during peak holidays, as well as any time when driver availability does not match the demand. Traffic also tends to be forgotten or unmentioned in the overall cost, and Uber does factor in the time spent trapped behind other commuters on top of their base rate. Though patron prices have steadily been an obscurity, the company does provide an upfront cost to its customers in most cities. Said initial cost is an estimated amount, barring the request does not make any additional stops or alter the destination. A convenient feature on the company website allows the customer to check for their estimated fare prior to booking a ride, as stated by Uber.

Larger markets for Uber inside the U.S. have witnessed a spike in rider rates this year. Inflating gas prices are partly to blame, as is a tighter labor market, and voiced frustrations from drivers who were not satisfied with their payout. Dara Khosrowshahi, the current CEO, attended a recent technology conference outside Los Angeles, during which he addressed the issue of higher rates. Khosrowshahi cited the need to make driving for Uber more attractive to those who are looking toward alternatives. While this satisfies driver complaints, passengers may not share in the enthusiasm. Climbing costs could estrange new or returning Uber customers who rely on such services for reliable and affordable transportation decisions. Enter this possible new option for cheaper costs.

In the past, Uber has incorporated select other ways for customers to save a buck. One such feature includes shared UberPool, an opportunity that requires riders to venture nearby street corners, where passengers carpool to a location. This is becoming a sought-after technique as far as Uber is concerned, as the company has reportedly spent millions on the innovative push, also according to Khosrowshahi during the technology conference. While certainly inventive, this Pool function does not work for everyone. Exchanging cheaper fare for individuals riding solo and willing to watch the clock could be the price-sensitive answer Uber is looking for.