Is Cheyenne Floyd Already In Jeopardy Of Losing Her Role On ‘Teen Mom OG’? Racist Tweets Reportedly Surface

Cheyenne Floyd was reportedly tapped to replace Farrah Abraham.

Cheyenne Floyd was reportedly ensiled to replace Farrah Abraham on Teen Mom OG after the longtime reality star was fired from her role due to her career in adult entertainment. However, according to a new report, Floyd’s potential role on the show may never make it to air.

On June 19, The Hollywood Gossip shared a report in which they revealed that a number of racially charged tweets may end up costing Floyd her new role.

“This little white kid told me I looked like a cat today. I shoulda kicked him in his head,” one of Floyd’s alleged posts read.

According to the report, a Reddit user searched through past tweets shared by Floyd that included the term “white” and discovered several controversial posts, one of which explained why Floyd’s mother reportedly didn’t want her to see the movie The Help.

“She knows I already have a problem with white people,” Floyd reportedly wrote.

Then, after watching the film, Floyd allegedly said, “I wanted to kill every white person I saw.”

Floyd then re-tweeted a post in which someone said that she and one of her friends were “nazi-loving, black power-having, ‘kill-a-white-baby-if-i-could’ people.”

Although Floyd and MTV have remained silent in regard to the shocking tweets, Floyd’s Twitter account was recently deleted and her Instagram account is now private.

While only time will tell whether or not Cheyenne Floyd will be fired from her role on Teen Mom OG before it even begins, it doesn’t seem too likely that MTV will want to move forward with someone who is already in the midst of controversy, especially after dealing with the fallout of David Eason’s homophobic tweets earlier this year.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, MTV was forced to cut ties with Eason after he suggested members of the LGBT community were immoral and said he’d be advising his kids to stay away from them.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was first to share the news of Floyd’s potential addition to Teen Mom OG earlier this week and claimed a production team was headed to Los Angeles to begin filming her Season 8 scenes later this month.

“It’s official,” a source said of Floyd’s reported addition to Teen Mom OG. “The only way this doesn’t happen is if Cheyenne or Cory backs out, but contracts have likely already been signed so it’s highly unlikely.”

Teen Mom OG is expected to return to MTV sometime later this year.